The Two-Device Rule: Why Google Just Reminded Us Your Work Phone Is a Trap
End-to-end encrypted RCS messages can now be stored and accessed by employers on managed Pixel devices. This is a good reminder to keep your personal…
Dec 3
•
Tate Jarrow
26
3
5
November 2025
Happy Thanksgiving! Act now for 70% off Tate's Online Safety Substack as part of our Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deal!
We learned that 10% of Meta's revenue ($16B) in 2024 came from malicious ads. This number means that we are drastically underestimating the scale of…
Nov 28
•
Tate Jarrow
13
5
Spyware, malware, and malicious software is a risk for all of us. NSO Group's likely entry into the US market is a reminder that it's only…
Learn how to protect yourself, recognize the signs of malicious software on your device, and what to do if you suspect you're device has been…
Nov 19
•
Tate Jarrow
27
4
11
Just Don't Click on Ads: A Simple Rule for Online Safety
New reporting shows that Meta displays a terrifying 15 billion malicious ads daily, making up 10% of their 2024 revenue. This is a reminder of how…
Nov 12
•
Tate Jarrow
34
2
15
Another Reason to Avoid Meta: Targeted Ads Based on Your Private Prompts
Meta's new privacy policy (effective 12.16.2025) makes every AI interaction an input into their ad machine. Learn more and use my Instagram privacy…
Nov 5
•
Tate Jarrow
111
13
32
October 2025
Stay away from AI browsers; the risk is not worth the benefits right now.
AI Browsers have significant security and privacy vulnerabilities, and until fixed, to quote Brave: "agentic browsing will be inherently dangerous and…
Oct 29
•
Tate Jarrow
109
7
30
Ditch the GPS Tracking: My Guide to Setting Up a Dumb Phone for Privacy
Detailed instructions on how to enable basic phone communication without the tracking. Get a dumb phone and activate a bare-bones cellular plan for…
Oct 22
•
Tate Jarrow
110
5
25
Home Security Cameras Are a Privacy Risk—Here's How to Defuse It
Home security cameras collect a lot of personal information about us and our families. Don't neglect proactive privacy decisions when choosing a…
Oct 15
•
Tate Jarrow
69
10
15
Foil the Trackers: Simple Steps to Protect Your Location Privacy
Location data is never truly "anonymous." Even "anonymous" location data from your device can be combined with other data sets to identify you. Take…
Oct 8
•
Tate Jarrow
436
29
169
Safari's Secret Weapon: Unlock Its Built In Advanced Privacy Settings
Safari is a privacy-forward browser alternative to browsers like Chrome. It has a lot of built-in privacy features, and worth consideration as your…
Oct 1
•
Tate Jarrow
69
10
19
September 2025
Facial Recognition, Drones & More: Find The Surveillance Tools Your City Is Using
EFF's Atlas of Surveillance database that shows what surveillance technologies are deployed across the United States. You can search by city, county, or…
Sep 24
•
Tate Jarrow
36
1
19
Don't Be Fooled By "Encrypted" Messaging on X; Use Signal Instead
X/Twitter claims its new chat is end-to-end encrypted, but security experts are raising serious alarms. Find out the hidden risks and what you need to…
Sep 17
•
Tate Jarrow
32
9
