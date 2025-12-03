Tate's Online Safety Substack

November 2025

We learned that 10% of Meta's revenue ($16B) in 2024 came from malicious ads. This number means that we are drastically underestimating the scale of…
  
Tate Jarrow
Spyware, malware, and malicious software is a risk for all of us. NSO Group's likely entry into the US market is a reminder that it's only…
Learn how to protect yourself, recognize the signs of malicious software on your device, and what to do if you suspect you're device has been…
  
Tate Jarrow
Just Don't Click on Ads: A Simple Rule for Online Safety
New reporting shows that Meta displays a terrifying 15 billion malicious ads daily, making up 10% of their 2024 revenue. This is a reminder of how…
  
Tate Jarrow
Another Reason to Avoid Meta: Targeted Ads Based on Your Private Prompts
Meta's new privacy policy (effective 12.16.2025) makes every AI interaction an input into their ad machine. Learn more and use my Instagram privacy…
  
Tate Jarrow

October 2025

Stay away from AI browsers; the risk is not worth the benefits right now.
AI Browsers have significant security and privacy vulnerabilities, and until fixed, to quote Brave: "agentic browsing will be inherently dangerous and…
  
Tate Jarrow
Ditch the GPS Tracking: My Guide to Setting Up a Dumb Phone for Privacy
Detailed instructions on how to enable basic phone communication without the tracking. Get a dumb phone and activate a bare-bones cellular plan for…
  
Tate Jarrow
Home Security Cameras Are a Privacy Risk—Here's How to Defuse It
Home security cameras collect a lot of personal information about us and our families. Don't neglect proactive privacy decisions when choosing a…
  
Tate Jarrow
Foil the Trackers: Simple Steps to Protect Your Location Privacy
Location data is never truly "anonymous." Even "anonymous" location data from your device can be combined with other data sets to identify you. Take…
  
Tate Jarrow
Safari's Secret Weapon: Unlock Its Built In Advanced Privacy Settings
Safari is a privacy-forward browser alternative to browsers like Chrome. It has a lot of built-in privacy features, and worth consideration as your…
  
Tate Jarrow

September 2025

