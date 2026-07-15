Tate's Online Safety Substack

Tate's Online Safety Substack

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al3x's avatar
al3x
1d

I would be eager to upvote this, if not for the gross GenAI graphics... your content feels meaningful, but I don't know why I could trust it given the AI slop.

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3 replies by Tate Jarrow and others
CONRAD's avatar
CONRAD
1d

My thoughts exactly. The temptation to damage them and get caught would be on my record perhaps longer than these cameras.

I wasted too much time planning an attack. Think of the irony of putting your phone in a RFD Faraday bag, dawning a inferred suit and putting an aluminum bag over the camera so it can't transmit, disconnect the unit in a snow storm.

But wait there's more! I would take all the cameras to the top of a mountain range and set them up looking at wildlife! Untie the aluminum bags and let the wind blow them off. After I had left. Sounds like fun!

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