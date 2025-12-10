What is Flock?

Flock is a company (actually named Flock Group Inc.) that provides various safety and security products, including ALPRs (Automated License Plate Readers), for which it is best known. Other companies make these besides Flock, but Flock is the best-known company in this area.

Quoting from deflock.me: “ALPRs are AI-powered cameras that capture and analyze images of all passing vehicles, storing details like your car’s location, date, and time. They also capture your car’s make, model, color, and identifying features such as dents, roof racks, and bumper stickers, often turning these into searchable data points. These cameras collect data on millions of vehicles regardless of whether the driver is suspected of a crime. These systems are marketed as indispensable tools to fight crime. Still, they ignore the powerful tools police already have to track criminals, such as cell phone location data, creating a loophole that doesn’t require a warrant.”

ALPRs are used by police departments, businesses, and even HOAs. ALPRs can be installed on police vehicles or in fixed locations, such as street poles or bridges.

The data collected by Flock cameras is routinely shared among different police agencies, creating a nationwide vehicle-tracking network.

Why does this matter?

ALPRs and companies like Flock provide tools that track vehicles. This has many different applications, particularly in law enforcement. If a police department learns that a car was involved in a crime, they can search the ALPR data shared by other agencies to locate the vehicle and determine where it might be.

This technology also raises serious privacy concerns, since everyone’s license plate is being read, recorded, and stored in databases. The vast majority of the information collected is from people who have not committed any crimes. This information can be used to track information about where you are going and what you are doing. Imagine how much can be determined about your life based on the ability to track your vehicle.

From the EFF’s article on ALPRs (https://sls.eff.org/technologies/automated-license-plate-readers-alprs): “Taken in the aggregate, ALPR data can paint an intimate portrait of a driver’s life and even chill First Amendment protected activity. ALPR technology can be used to target drivers who visit sensitive places such as health centers, immigration clinics, gun shops, union halls, protests, or centers of religious worship. Drivers have no control over whether their vehicle displays a license plate because the government requires all car, truck, and motorcycle drivers to display license plates in public view. So it’s particularly disturbing that automatic license plate readers are used to track and record the movements of millions of ordinary people, even though the overwhelming majority are not connected to a crime.”

According to Flock, the information collected from Flock’s devices is solely controlled by its customers. Said another way, the customer using Flock’s devices controls all the data collected by them. Although Flock highlights this as a good thing (see https://www.flocksafety.com/privacy-ethics), I think this is actually pretty scary. This means that any entity using Flock to capture this data could share it with whoever they wanted, and there’s no centralized way to request that your information be deleted or keep track of the thousands of places your information might be.

These cameras can be, and according to https://plateprivacy.com/, are being deployed near sensitive locations, including “an abortion clinic, a halfway house, an immigration attorney’s office, a church, a gun range, and a mosque, among other locations.” The implication is that anyone driving to these locations is being recorded.

Learn how prevalent Flock is in your community

This website allows you to search if your license plate has been captured in any of the Flock searches available in this data set. This data set consists of audit logs tracking searches within the Flock system that have been published or released in response to FOIA requests. The dataset is incomplete; few governments provide easy access to these logs, and the records we obtain are often redacted.

It also allows you to search the records of the agencies in your area that have released any audit records of Flock usage.

Deflock.me has a lot of information about ALPRs and is a good site for additional education on the topic. It also maps known Flock locations so you can see where they are deployed in your city.

Here’s what Manhattan looks like:

Eyes on Flock tracks aggregated statistics of Flock usage. They also let you look up locations and search. Again, this is an incomplete data set based on released audit logs, so actual usage is likely much, much higher.

EFF’s Atlas of Surveillance is a more comprehensive mapping of surveillance technology that’s deployed around the country. Check out my previous post on this resource for more information.

What can you do?

The short answer is that if you own a car and drive, there is not much that you can do about this. Knowing that this technology is out there is important, so you can make informed decisions about your privacy and what data is being collected about you.

If you care about this issue, you can check out https://plateprivacy.com/, which advocates against ALPRs and mass surveillance. You can also donate to organizations like the EFF, which monitor this type of surveillance and routinely engage in litigation to challenge it.

In your local community, you can advocate for more transparency or push your local government to restrict or stop using this technology.

Stay Safe!

Tate