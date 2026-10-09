I’ve been writing a lot about wearables because I believe they are quickly becoming one of the biggest privacy problems we face.

First, I wrote about AI devices that quietly listen to and record your conversations (Is there an AI device listening to your conversation?).

Then Amazon bought Bee, and I wrote that always-on recording devices were about to go mainstream (Always-on AI Wearables Are Going Mainstream And Creating a Huge Privacy Blast Radius).

In June, I wrote that everyone’s about to be wearing camera glasses, and that the privacy risk falls on everyone nearby, not the buyer (Everyone’s About to Be Wearing Camera Glasses, Which is a Privacy Nightmare).

And in August, I argued that what these companies will know about all of us makes license plate cameras look like child’s play (Flock is Nothing Compared to What Wearable AI Companies Are Going to Know About All of Us).

For this post, I wanted to talk about how there’s a pretty cool App that will detect some of these wearables when they are around you! Wired recently covered this App called ZuckOff (ZuckOff Is a Free App That Sees Meta Glasses Before They See You). You can download it here. It’s a free App that listens for the Bluetooth signals camera glasses give off and tells you when a pair is nearby. I tried it out, and as I said, it’s pretty cool.

How ZuckOff works

ZuckOff was built by Paweł Szydłowski, a 30-year-old Polish software developer, after he saw videos of people being recorded by smart glasses without realizing it. He bought several pairs of camera glasses, studied the Bluetooth signals they send out, and built a catalog of their “fingerprints.”

Bluetooth devices constantly send out little announcements so the phone they belong to can find them and stay connected. Those announcements often carry a company ID that stays the same. Luxottica (the company behind Ray-Ban and Oakley) has one, Meta has one, and Snap has one. As the App puts it, a device can’t hide its company ID the way it hides its address. When ZuckOff sees one of those IDs, it flags it.

Here’s what ZuckOff can find right now:

With high confidence: Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta, and Snap Spectacles.

With medium confidence: other Meta glasses and white-label camera glasses (generic glasses sold under many different brand names).

Logged but not flagged: headsets and display glasses, like the Meta Quest.

It runs on iPhone, Android, Mac, and Apple Watch, and you can find the download links at zuckoff.app. According to Wired, it was downloaded more than 5,000 times on Apple’s App Store in its first month, with another 1,000 on Google Play. This product is part of a trend I wrote about in August, where anti-surveillance tech is showing up as demand grows (Anti-Surveillance Tech Is Coming as the Demand for Anti-AI Detection Increases).

I tried it out

It’s easy to set up. You open the App, tap through four intro screens, tap “Start listening,” and allow Bluetooth access.

The first time I opened it on my phone, it counted 927 Bluetooth devices in range, and none were camera glasses (I was in an airport, if you were wondering).

And this App has some good privacy features.

There’s no account. You don’t need to give the App an email address or a phone number to use it.

Your data stays on your phone. According to the App, everything it records stays in its own storage on your device. The only thing it can send out is a hardware report that you write and send to yourself.

Scanning is free. The App says scanning is free “and always will be.”

It tells you why it flagged something. Each alert shows the evidence behind it.

There’s also a paid tier called ZuckOff Pro. It costs $14.99 a year (with a 7-day free trial) or $29.99 one time. The free version only scans while the App is open on your screen, and it keeps the last 24 hours of history. Pro keeps listening after you put your phone down, sends you an alert when it sees one of these devices, and adds a Lock Screen Live Activity, a Home Screen widget, and your full history.

Don’t swipe it away. If you force quit ZuckOff in the App Switcher, the scan stops, and iOS won’t start it again on its own. Expect a battery hit. The always-on setting definitely has my phone running hot and draining battery, so there’s a trade-off.

Some things the App can’t do

It can’t tell you if someone is recording with their glasses. The App can tell you a device is nearby, but it won’t tell you what anyone is doing with it. Glasses can go quiet and might get missed. Camera glasses are “loudest” when they power on, pair, or come out of their case. A pair that’s already connected to its owner’s phone might stay silent and not get picked up. It can’t tell you where to look. Bluetooth isn’t directional. The App estimates how far away something is, but not the direction. It might miss new devices. It only recognizes the glasses in its catalog so that it might miss new models.

Should you use it?

Yes, I think it’s a great free tool to use if you are worried about someone recording you. For most people, the free tool is all you need.

As a reminder, your devices are talking too

I also ran ZuckOff on my laptop while I was sitting in an airport, which reminded me how prevalent Bluetooth is and how all our devices transmit information about themselves!

It detected 431 Bluetooth devices in range of my laptop. Look at what the App knows about each one. It knows who made it (”Apple device” after “Apple device”), and it has a rough idea of how far away it is.

Your phone, watch, earbuds, and laptop do this all day long. A scanner can also pick up more than just the device's brand.

Anyone can download a free Bluetooth scanner, and bad actors do. Police in San Jose confirmed years ago that car burglars use them to find laptops and other devices hidden in parked cars (CBS News). I wrote about this back in February (Your Bluetooth Is Broadcasting Unique Details About You to Anyone Who’s Listening), where a developer used the same passive listening to work out his neighbors’ daily patterns.

Change your device’s name

Many devices get named after their owner when they’re set up. New AirPods are automatically named after you (”Tate’s AirPods Pro”), and a new Mac gets your first name plus the model (”Tate’s MacBook Pro”). Some people’s devices carry their full name, and work laptops often carry the company name too.

This means you might be inadvertently exposing your personal information to people listening.

It tells a stranger who you are. If six people are in a coffee shop and “Sarah’s AirPods” shows up, it doesn’t take long to figure out which one is Sarah. Now a bad actor can walk up and say, “Sarah! It’s been forever…” It tells them when you’re there. If “Tate’s MacBook Pro” shows up from the hallway of an apartment building, someone knows which unit is mine and whether I’m home. It tells them what to steal. A name like “MacBook Pro” or “AirPods Max” is a shopping list for a thief. It might expose your kids. “Emma’s Kid iPad” tells anyone nearby that there’s a child named Emma close by.

What you should do

Take your name off your devices. Here’s where to find the setting.

iPhone and iPad: Settings > General > About > Name.

AirPods: With your AirPods connected, go to Settings, tap your AirPods near the top, then tap Name.

Apple Watch: On your iPhone, open the Watch App > My Watch > General > About, then tap the name.

Mac: System Settings > General > About > Name. Then go to General > Sharing, scroll to the bottom, and edit the Local hostname too.

Android: Settings > About phone > Device name. Then check your hotspot name under Settings > Network & Internet > Hotspot & tethering. (The menu names vary a little by phone maker.)

Windows: Settings > System > About > Rename this PC.

Everything else: Headphones, speakers, fitness trackers, and smartwatches are usually renamed in Bluetooth settings or their related App.

Step 2: Pick a boring name. The goal is to blend in, so nobody can identify you.

DON’T use your first name, last name, or initials.

DON’T use your employer, your address, or your apartment number.

DON’T use your kids’ names or your pets’ names.

Step 3: Do the same for all the devices in your household.

Step 4: Check your home WiFi name while you’re at it. The same rule applies. If your network is called “The Tate Family” or “Apt 4B,” change it to something that doesn’t point back to you.

Step 5: Turn Bluetooth off when you don’t need it (if you can). The most private device is one that isn’t broadcasting at all. My February post has the full list of Bluetooth settings to clean up (Your Bluetooth Is Broadcasting Unique Details About You to Anyone Who’s Listening).

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Stay Safe!

Tate