Tate's Online Safety Substack

Tate's Online Safety Substack

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keto3000's avatar
keto3000
Oct 9

What is needed are anti-META or antł-AI CONSUMER PRIVACY protection wearables that specifically block these types of listening/visual AI wearables

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Debbie Bryant's avatar
Debbie Bryant
Oct 9

Hope it works on Warby Parker’s also, as they’re about to launch theirs very soon.

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