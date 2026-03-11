A little reminder of one of the core principles of privacy: if a bad actor can’t find you, they can’t hack you, harass you, or harm you!

Kudos to an excellent post on this topic by Secrets of Privacy, a Substack I recommend that you subscribe to, which inspired me to write this post. Secrets of Privacy writes how they ran a family member’s phone number through a free reverse phone lookup website and, within seconds, got back the person’s full name, home address, estimated income range, and even domain names the person had registered years ago.

The reason this works is that a phone number is a unique key that is used across databases to identify people. The reason is that most people don’t change their phone numbers often because it’s a pretty big hassle to tell all your contacts your new number. Because of this, a phone number is a great way to track somebody over time. And once you can tie that phone number to an identity, address, email, or other personal information, it becomes really powerful for tracking and finding people.

This means that your phone number is a great way to figure out which websites a person has signed up for, where they live, how to contact them, and how to target them with sophisticated scams, including spearphishing and SIM Swapping, to name a few examples.

The website that Secrets of Privacy used in their post was https://www.numlookup.com/search, which you can try for yourself. It’s only one of many reverse phone number search websites and data brokers that allow people to search and get information tied to phone numbers.

What You Should Do

There are steps that you can and should take to reduce the risk that your phone number can be used against you in this way. And it’s never too late to start breaking the chain. The older the data is, the less valuable and less reliable it is, so breaking the link between your phone number and your identity is a great privacy protection.

When you give a company your phone number, that information is stored in a database and tied to other information about you (name, address, email, orders). That database is then bought, sold, hacked, and scraped by data brokers, who then resell it.

Option 1: a totally clean break

Ditch your current phone number (the one that you have been using for years) and get a new one. This is a one-time pain, but it is the most effective way to protect yourself. Get a secondary number (more details on this below). Only give your new primary number to trusted friends and family. For everyone and everything else, give out your secondary phone number.

The reason this works is that when you get a phone number from a carrier like Verizon or AT&T, they will have your personal information (name, address, DOB, and probably SSN), so your number is directly tied to your identity. Hence, anyone who looks up that phone number knows it’s tied to you. This is why you want to keep your primary phone number private and out of other companies’ databases.

Option 2: Get a secondary number (easier)

If you’re not willing or able to do the “clean break” option, which is reasonable, since it’s definitely more difficult to do, then the best action is to:

By the way, make sure you protect your secondary phone number account with a strong, unique password and MFA.

Other actions you can take

1. Opt out of data broker websites.

Even after you start using a secondary phone number, your primary number is already out in the open in databases. You need to clean up what’s already been collected.

The quick version: you can do this manually by visiting data broker sites and submitting opt-out requests, or you can pay a service to do it for you. I recommend Kanary for automated removal. I know the founder, Rachel, and I trust her and the company.

2. Register for the National Do Not Call Registry.

Visit DoNotCall.gov or call 1-888-382-1222 from the phone you wish to register. It’s free, takes less than a minute, and the opt-out never expires. This reduces how often your phone numbers are bought and sold because it lowers their value.

3. Never answer phone calls from numbers you don’t recognize.

The fastest way to get your phone number known to bad actors is to let them know there is a human behind the number, and that human answers the phone. This is because these phone lists get bought and sold, and humans who answer are more valuable than those who don’t.

It’s Never Too Late

Remember, it’s NEVER too late to start making these changes. Part of the quality of data sets that include phone numbers is how “stale” the information is. The more stale the data, the less reliable it is. If you start making these changes today, you will immediately begin protecting yourself, as your primary phone number will start to become stale in these databases.

Thanks again to Secrets of Privacy for the original post that inspired this one; they also have some other great action items in it that are worth reading. Make sure you subscribe to them!

Stay Safe!

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