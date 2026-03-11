Tate's Online Safety Substack

Tate's Online Safety Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin's avatar
Vin
4d

I tried the reverse phone lookup but couldn’t prove I’m not a robot, and now I’m questioning everything.

Reply
Share
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
4d

Our government allows fraud and corruption on the American people every second of everyday. Is it really a private corporation if they also partner up with the government to do things that the government isn’t allowed to do??

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tate Consulting LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture