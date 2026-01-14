Your Phone is a Tracking Device, and the Government (and Others) are Buying and Using the Data to Find You
A look at how tools like Penlink are used to track millions of phones, how trivial it is to identify a person with this data, and what you can do to reduce this risk in your life.
I recently read an article from 404media.com, “ICE to Buy Tool that Tracks Locations of Hundreds of Millions of Phones Every Day” https://www.404media.co/ice-to-buy-tool-that-tracks-locations-of-hundreds-of-millions-of-phones-every-day/, which is a reminder of the risk of mass surveillance enabled by the vast amounts of data our devices collect about us, and how that data is collected, used, and sold by companies.
This data is monetized in many different ways. It might be used to improve products that are directly sold to consumers (Apple’s model), it might be used to help advertisers target specific customers (iGoogle’s model), or it might be sold to other companies or organizations, who then package it up and sell it again (the databroker model).
The way Penlink (the company in the article above) can track millions of devices is by collecting and consolidating data they purchase from apps on people's devices. When these apps have access to location and other device data, that information gets sold as well. Once a company has access to this type of data at scale, it’s trivial to identify someone’s device using it.
Here’s an example to show how trivial this is: imagine I want to identify everyone who was at a specific place and time (maybe it’s a protest).
Step 1: Access the phone location dataset and identify every device that was at the protest location at the time that I care about.
Step 2: Then, I cross-reference the devices at the protest with known social media accounts linked to them. This probably allows me to identify 80-90% of the individuals there.
Step 3: I track all devices that were at my target location and see where they were from 2 am to 3 am over the next 7 days (this is almost certainly where they are sleeping).
Step 4: I cross-reference the locations of those devices with physical addresses.
Step 5: I cross-reference those addresses with databroker-type data that ties addresses to people. This allows me to identify 95-99% of the people there.
If I use an AI agent to do this for me, it is cheap, fast, and scalable, meaning it can be done repeatedly, quickly, and easily.
How to Protect Yourself
Unfortunately, without comprehensive privacy regulation in the United States that protects users from this type of data harvesting, selling, and tracking, the mass surveillance ecosystem will continue to grow, driven by profit and demand.
However, there are some techniques you can use to minimize your risk and make it harder for companies like Penlink to track you.
Option 1: Don’t use a smartphone with GPS tracking.
If you don’t have a phone, you can’t be tracked using this type of data. Of course, this is almost impossible for most people, since many rely on their smartphones for work and everyday life, and all smartphones have GPS tracking.
One option, though, is if you are going to a sensitive location like a protest where you want to minimize your risk of tracking and identification, consider bringing an alternate device and leaving your smartphone at home. Here’s my guide to setting up a dumb phone for less than $60.
Option 2: Buy a privacy-by-design cell phone.
At some point, I will probably do a post on these privacy-by-design devices, but I haven’t personally tried them yet. There are a bunch of new companies building cell phones designed from the ground up to protect your privacy. An example is Purism, https://puri.sm/, but there are others. If you are interested in this route, make sure you do your research and be certain you trust the company.
The other challenge with this option is that it probably also means de-Googling yourself or separating yourself from other common platforms, which can be difficult and won’t be possible for many people.
Option 3: Keep your smartphone, and take these steps to reduce the risk of being tracked.
Turn off ad tracking on Apple devices and delete the advertising ID on Android devices. This is one of the primary ways that you are tracked through your location.
Minimize the apps on your device and use only the ones you absolutely need. Many apps sell data to third parties, such as Penlink, as an additional revenue stream. This is particularly true for less popular apps, although mainstream apps do this as well.
Restrict location permissions on your device. Do not let apps track your device unless absolutely necessary. This way, if an app is selling your data to a 3rd party, they won’t have your location data at least.
Set all social media profiles to private. And don’t accept random people to be your friends/connections. This makes it much harder to use your social media to identify you at scale (since most social media sites restrict data scraping).
If possible, avoid having images of your face attached to your name on the Internet. This gets harder and harder as we progress through our lives, but certainly, the longer you can make it harder for someone to find your name and image together, the safer you will be. This is why I recommend never publicly posting pictures of children on the Internet — give them the choice of privacy when they can decide on their own.
De-link your address from where you live. Making it more challenging to connect your name to the address where you live in online databases is an essential preventative step.
Update your Google Privacy settings. Google collects a lot of information. I am almost certain that Google is not selling your data directly to companies like PenLink. Still, Google has a lot of data about you, and the principle in all of this is to restrict what companies and organizations have access to data about you, because the more access there is, the less privacy you have.
Stay Safe!
Tate