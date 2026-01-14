I recently read an article from 404media.com, “ICE to Buy Tool that Tracks Locations of Hundreds of Millions of Phones Every Day” https://www.404media.co/ice-to-buy-tool-that-tracks-locations-of-hundreds-of-millions-of-phones-every-day/, which is a reminder of the risk of mass surveillance enabled by the vast amounts of data our devices collect about us, and how that data is collected, used, and sold by companies.

This data is monetized in many different ways. It might be used to improve products that are directly sold to consumers (Apple’s model), it might be used to help advertisers target specific customers (iGoogle’s model), or it might be sold to other companies or organizations, who then package it up and sell it again (the databroker model).

The way Penlink (the company in the article above) can track millions of devices is by collecting and consolidating data they purchase from apps on people's devices. When these apps have access to location and other device data, that information gets sold as well. Once a company has access to this type of data at scale, it’s trivial to identify someone’s device using it.

Here’s an example to show how trivial this is: imagine I want to identify everyone who was at a specific place and time (maybe it’s a protest).

Step 1: Access the phone location dataset and identify every device that was at the protest location at the time that I care about.

Step 2: Then, I cross-reference the devices at the protest with known social media accounts linked to them. This probably allows me to identify 80-90% of the individuals there.

Step 3: I track all devices that were at my target location and see where they were from 2 am to 3 am over the next 7 days (this is almost certainly where they are sleeping).

Step 4: I cross-reference the locations of those devices with physical addresses.

Step 5: I cross-reference those addresses with databroker-type data that ties addresses to people. This allows me to identify 95-99% of the people there.

If I use an AI agent to do this for me, it is cheap, fast, and scalable, meaning it can be done repeatedly, quickly, and easily.

How to Protect Yourself

Unfortunately, without comprehensive privacy regulation in the United States that protects users from this type of data harvesting, selling, and tracking, the mass surveillance ecosystem will continue to grow, driven by profit and demand.

However, there are some techniques you can use to minimize your risk and make it harder for companies like Penlink to track you.

Option 1: Don’t use a smartphone with GPS tracking.

If you don’t have a phone, you can’t be tracked using this type of data. Of course, this is almost impossible for most people, since many rely on their smartphones for work and everyday life, and all smartphones have GPS tracking.

One option, though, is if you are going to a sensitive location like a protest where you want to minimize your risk of tracking and identification, consider bringing an alternate device and leaving your smartphone at home. Here’s my guide to setting up a dumb phone for less than $60.

Option 2: Buy a privacy-by-design cell phone.

At some point, I will probably do a post on these privacy-by-design devices, but I haven’t personally tried them yet. There are a bunch of new companies building cell phones designed from the ground up to protect your privacy. An example is Purism, https://puri.sm/, but there are others. If you are interested in this route, make sure you do your research and be certain you trust the company.

The other challenge with this option is that it probably also means de-Googling yourself or separating yourself from other common platforms, which can be difficult and won’t be possible for many people.

Option 3: Keep your smartphone, and take these steps to reduce the risk of being tracked.

Stay Safe!

Tate