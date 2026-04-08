Tate's Online Safety Substack

Tate's Online Safety Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LiberateHumanity's avatar
LiberateHumanity
2d

Or you can degoogle.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Cold Coffee's avatar
Cold Coffee
2d

Very interesting ~ I’ll try this. Thanks

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tate Consulting LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture