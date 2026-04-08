Since Gmail launched, your Gmail address has been permanent. Once you picked it, you were stuck with it. If a bad actor learned it, started harassing you, signed you up for spam lists, or used it as the starting point to dig up the rest of your digital life, your only real option was to start over with a brand new Google account, lose access to your data, and re-link every service you use.

That changed last week. Google announced that US users can now change their Gmail address without losing their account. Your photos, your Drive files, your purchase history, your saved passwords, your YouTube subscriptions, everything stays. Only the username changes.

This is a nice feature with some privacy and security benefits (with a few caveats).

Reminder on why your email address is a privacy problem in the first place

A little reminder of one of the core principles of privacy: if a bad actor can’t find you, they can’t hack you, harass you, or harm you.

Your primary email address is one of the most sensitive identifiers you have. It’s the master key to your “crown jewels” (your bank, your social media, your cloud storage, your tax software). It’s also one of the most exposed. Almost every data breach leaks email addresses by the billions, and most of us have been using the same first.last@gmail.com format that’s trivially easy to guess.

Once a bad actor has your email address, they can:

Email-bomb you. Sign you up for thousands of newsletters in minutes to bury legitimate messages (often used to hide a fraud confirmation from a bank, for example).

Scam you. Send convincing scam messages tailored to services they know you use.

Pivot to your other accounts. Try password resets across hundreds of services to find one with a weak password, because most people use the same email for all of their accounts.

Harass and stalk you. Send threatening messages, or use the address as a starting point to find your phone number and physical address through data brokers.

I’ve written about the importance of creating a secondary account and using that instead of your primary. Now you can do that within the same Gmail account (though there are some caveats), which means many more people will be willing to do so.

If someone is targeting you, stalking you, harassing you, or otherwise targeting you online, your email address is one of the first things they latch onto. They use it to send you messages directly. They feed it into people-search sites to find more about you. They monitor it. In some cases, they share it in online communities (aka Doxxing), so other bad actors pile on.

The advice for dealing with this has generally been to create a new Google account, manually move everything over, and try not to lose anything important in the process.

With this change, you have a partial fix. You can keep your account intact and start using a new address with everyone you trust, while letting messages to the old address quietly disappear into a folder you never check (more on how to do that below). It’s not a complete solution, but it’s easier to implement than creating a whole new email account and transferring all of your data over.

How to change your Gmail address (step by step)

The feature is rolling out gradually, so you may not see it yet. It worked for me on one of my older email addresses. Here’s the path when you do.

Step 1: Go to myaccount.google.com and click Personal info in the left sidebar.

Step 2: Scroll down and select Email, then click on your Google Account email row.

Step 3: Click the Change Google Account email option, read the warnings carefully, and type your new username. Then click Change email.

Google’s official help page has the full instructions if you want to read them in full.

A few things to know about this change.

You can only change it once every 12 months. Pick the new address carefully.

Your old address becomes an alias. You can still sign in with it, and emails sent to the old address will still land in your inbox.

Some Google and third-party services may still show the old address in some places. Google warns about this directly.

Pick a username that can’t be easily guessed. Don’t replace john.smith@gmail[.]com with jsmith1985@gmail[.]com . Maybe js4913@gmail[.]com. Generally, if you are trying to preserve privacy, you want a username that has nothing to do with your name, your birth year, or anything else a bad actor could figure out from your social media. You can search online for random username generators.

The catch: the old address sticks around (and you can’t get rid of it)

Changing your username does not stop messages to your old address from arriving in your inbox. The old address sticks around as an alternate email on your account, and Google specifically does not let you remove it. There’s no “delete this alias” button. This makes it easier to transition, since you won’t miss old messages but your old account won’t disappear entirely.

1. A bad actor can still email you at the old address. Stalkers, harassers, spam lists, anyone who already has the old username — their messages will keep landing in your Gmail inbox. The rename doesn’t block them.

2. A bad actor can still try to log in with the old address. Because Google keeps the old username as a sign-in alias, anyone who knows it can still attempt to log into your account using it. From a security perspective, an actor who knows your old email could still try to access this Google account with it. You’ve added a new front door, not replaced the old one. If your password and MFA were strong enough to protect the old address, they’re strong enough to protect both. But the rename will not make the old username “go away” as a target. But the less that you use an email, the harder it is to find as time goes on.

Option 1: Filter the old address into a folder you never check.

Set up a Gmail filter to catch anything sent to your old address and route it to a label like “Old Address” that skips the inbox. You won’t see harassing messages, but you can still pull them up if you ever need to.

You set this up in Gmail Settings → Filters and Blocked Addresses.

Option 2 (the nuclear option): Delete the account entirely and start fresh.

If your situation is serious and you genuinely need the old address to stop working, the rename feature isn’t enough. You need a brand new Google account, and then you need to delete the old one. Move everything you care about first, because deletion is permanent. The way to do this is download all the data from your existing Google account, and then upload it to the new one.

A bonus use case: fix a past email mistake

A lot of us made our Gmail addresses when we were teenagers and have been quietly cringing every time we type skater_dude_2007@gmail[.]com into a job application. Or we went with first.last@gmail.com years ago, before any of us understood that the easy-to-guess format is a privacy liability.

This feature is also a chance to fix that. You can move from an embarrassing or unprofessional username to a cleaner one without losing 15 years of email history, photos, or saved logins. You can move from a guessable first.last format to something a bad actor can’t trivially figure out from your LinkedIn. You can finally retire the screen name your college roommate picked for you.

Just remember the same rules apply. Pick something that isn’t guessable from your real-world identity, and know that the old address is going to keep arriving in your inbox forever.

Stay Safe!

Tate

By the way, if you haven’t seen my previous messages, I have founded a consumer scam protection and recovery company. This means that we are building products to help every day people like me, you, and our families and friends. It’s not about protecting huge businesses and the ultra-wealthy.

Check our products out at https://www.trustrebound.com and follow us on Substack.