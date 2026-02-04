The bottom line up front is that I recommend against using TikTok, even though it is now no longer a “Chinese entity,” because the privacy issues remain unresolved, evidence is mounting that the platform actively censored content related to anti-ICE, anti-Trump, and Epstein topics, and it’s been proven to be bad for you and your mental health.

TikTok is addictive, a privacy risk, a censorship risk, and proven to be bad for mental health.

For some longtime subscribers, you will remember that I have previously advocated against using TikTok and, specifically, against using apps owned by China-based companies (like Temu).

This is because these apps have serious privacy concerns: they collect an enormous amount of user data and likely share it with the Chinese government.

This was one of the stated reasons the US passed a law to ban TikTok if it didn’t divest itself of control by the China-based company. TikTok was believed to pose a national security risk due to the exposure of data for over 200 million Americans.

By law, this was supposed to happen in January 2025. Still, the Trump administration did not comply. It delayed it until this past month (opinion article about the illegality of doing this: https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/columnist/2025/06/25/trump-tiktok-ban-delay-extended/84323075007/), when a deal was struck with Trump-aligned owners to secure the 80% non-Chinese-ownership stake required by law. Presumably, the delay was to find buyers who would align with the Trump Administration and be beholden to Trump.

The new ownership group, whose ownership deal was negotiated and enabled by the Trump administration, are Oracle (chaired by Larry Ellison, a Republican megadonor and longtime ally of Donald Trump), Silver Lake, and a non-US entity Abu-Dhabi state-owned investment fund MGX, which has done business with the Trump family’s crypto venture World Liberty Financial (note: as a crypto-skeptic I’ve made it known that crypto is a ponzi/period scheme, where those on top make the money at the expense of others).

Interestingly, one of the three new owners is not a US entity.

Things have not improved

TikTok almost immediately updated its privacy policy to state that it would collect precise location information from its users, which it hadn’t previously done. Reference article: (https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgnj7v2rr5o).

TikTok is also extending permissions for gathering information about users' interactions with its AI tools, including prompts and questions submitted by users, as well as information about how, when, and where AI content was prompted or created.

Also, the evidence is mounting that TikTok was/is censoring any anti-ICE, anti-Trump, or Epstein-related messages (all topics which the Trump administration would like to minimize). Article: https://www.newsweek.com/is-tiktok-censoring-content-changes-app-explained-11426599.

Historically, TikTok has a poor record on privacy, facing lawsuits from multiple attorneys general, including Texas, for privacy violations and violations involving minors (https://www.hunton.com/privacy-and-information-security-law/texas-attorney-general-files-lawsuit-against-tiktok-under-scope-act).

And TikTok is just plain bad for you. One study (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165178123001889) showed “addictive users displayed the worst mental health conditions, school performance, and family environment.” It noted that “the prevalence of adolescent addictive short-video application use was high in the sample.”

Let’s summarize

TikTok is bad for your privacy. TikTok is censoring topics that the Trump Administration would like to suppress. TikTok is bad for your health.

For these reasons, using TikTok is risky.

So don’t use TikTok!

