A new paper out of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in Germany has shown that an ordinary WiFi router (the same kind in your living room, your favorite coffee shop, or the lobby of any office) can be used to uniquely identify specific people walking through a space with 99.5% accuracy.

This means you can be tracked by the disruption you cause to WiFi signals anytime you go somewhere with WiFi. And if someone can pair your specific identity (using a photo, your location, etc.) with your WiFi disruption pattern, then you could be tracked anywhere you go with WiFi.

The paper, “BFId: Identity Inference Attacks Utilizing Beamforming Feedback Information” (https://publikationen.bibliothek.kit.edu/1000185756). The KIT press release puts it plainly: “If you pass by a café that operates a WiFi network, you can be identified, even if you do not carry a cell phone with you.” (Source: https://www.kit.edu/kit/english/pi_2025_069_the-spy-who-came-in-from-the-wifi-beware-of-radio-network-surveillance.php)

What is WiFi sensing?

WiFi sensing is the use of WiFi radio signals to detect or measure objects in the physical environment, rather than (or alongside) using those signals to carry data. The basic principle is simple. WiFi signals are radio waves, and when they travel from a router to your devices, they bounce off walls, furniture, and people. Anything in the room subtly changes the signal. Bodies block, scatter, and absorb radio waves differently from empty space. If you measure those changes carefully, you can infer what’s happening in the room without ever pointing a camera at it. Same basic idea as radar or sonar, but using WiFi infrastructure that already exists in nearly every building.

This is not new research. Academic surveys have documented WiFi sensing applications for years (ex, https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3310194). Peer-reviewed demonstrated applications include detecting room occupancy, counting people in a space, recognizing activities like walking, sitting, sleeping, or falling, monitoring breathing and heart rate without a wearable, tracking motion through walls, and identifying individuals by their gait (which is what the KIT paper just did with much higher accuracy and lower hardware requirements than before).

WiFi sensing is also being commercially used. Linksys launched “Linksys Aware” home motion detection in 2019, built on technology from a start-up called Origin Wireless (Source: https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/19/12/r14971509/origin-wireless-enables-first-launch-of-motion-sensing-service-over-mesh-wifi). Comcast’s Xfinity has rolled out a similar “WiFi Motion” feature. And in February 2026, the home security company ADT acquired Origin Wireless for $170 million in cash to build WiFi sensing into its security products (Source: https://investor.adt.com/News--Events/news/news-details/2026/ADT-Acquires-OriginAItoPowerAISensing-and-Ambient-Intelligence-for-the-Home/default.aspx).

WiFi sensing is being deployed in homes today and has been standardized in IEEE 802.11 standards, making it a standard capability of every router in the future (Source: https://www.nist.gov/publications/ieee-80211bf-enabling-widespread-adoption-wi-fi-sensing). The BFI identification the KIT team demonstrated is one specific application of a much broader technology that is becoming more widespread.

How does it work?

When devices connect to a modern WiFi router, they send tiny status reports to the router several times a second, describing how the radio waves are bouncing around the room. This is called Beamforming Feedback Information (BFI). It was added with the WiFi 5 (802.11ac) standard, which started rolling out around 2013, so routers could “aim” their signal at your devices more efficiently.

One of the problems is that those BFI reports are sent over the air unencrypted. Anyone within range, even with no password and no permission, can listen with a regular off-the-shelf WiFi adapter set to monitor mode (Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/researchers-identify-people-through-ordinary-wi-fi-routers-with-99-percent-accuracy). Because the radio waves bouncing around the room interact with you, those reports contain a kind of radio “photograph” of you, including your shape, and the way you walk (your gait).

If you feed enough of these snapshots into a machine learning model, it learns to recognize specific people. The KIT team recorded 197 participants across different walking styles (with a backpack, carrying a crate, walking fast, and through a turnstile) and from different angles. Accuracy stayed near 100% in almost every test.

Three things make this especially concerning:

You don’t have to be carrying a device. The system analyzes the WiFi traffic from OTHER nearby devices. Other people’s phones, computers, cameras, point-of-sale tablets, etc. As long as something is talking to the router, the radio waves carry information about everyone in the room. No special hardware is needed. Previous research required custom firmware and specific chipsets. This works with cheap, common WiFi gear. It works through walls. Radio waves don’t stop at drywall. The researchers tested non-line-of-sight scenarios and still got near-perfect identification.

As one of the researchers put it, “This technology turns every router into a potential means for surveillance.” (Source: https://cybernews.com/tech/facial-recognition-wifi-surveillance/)

How is this data stored, and what if my router is compromised?

The attack described in the paper does not rely on data stored anywhere. It works by passively listening to BFI as it flies through the air, in real time, requiring a physical device to be present. “Any recording can be done completely passively, it relies solely on the unencrypted parts of legitimate traffic within the WiFi network.”

Imagine, though, a stronger attacker (one who has compromised your router itself) who is in a much better position. The router is the legitimate recipient of these signals. Every device on your network sends BFI directly to it, by design. So a bad actor who pops a router doesn’t need to be there physically to get the BFI data. They’re sitting on the exact device that’s supposed to receive BFI from every client. They get clean, persistent, authoritative access. They can install code that logs every BFI report indefinitely.

Now scale that up. If a sophisticated actor compromises hundreds or thousands of consumer routers, they’ve built a distributed identification network covering every home, office, and cafe where those routers sit. This could be used to identify and track people and where they go through the disruption they cause to WiFi signals.

And unfortunately, routers are really easy to compromise due to outdated firmware and default admin passwords.

So router security matters even though you can’t patch BFI itself. A compromised router doesn’t just make BFI tracking dramatically worse; it also lets a bad actor sniff all your traffic, see your DNS queries (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/your-dns-settings-are-exposing-your-privacy-how-to-protect-yourself), redirect you to phishing sites, and pivot to every other device in your home.

This expands the world of surveillance around us

I’ve written before about Flock cameras and the nationwide network of Automated License Plate Readers tracking vehicles (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/your-car-is-being-tracked-meet-flock). Another great resource is EFF’s Atlas of Surveillance (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/eff-atlas-of-surveillance).

The BFI research is another section of the surveillance tapestry. Cameras watch your face. ALPRs watch your car. WiFi can now identify your gait. Each is invisible. Each is hard to opt out of. Each makes it really hard to be anonymous anywhere you go. You might be able to avoid a camera, but it’s almost impossible to avoid disrupting WiFI signals.

What you can do

Assume, when you are out in the world, that you can be observed and can be tracked.

You cannot patch BFI today. But you can take steps to protect your router and prevent an attacker from accessing it easily.

Change the default admin password. If your router is still using “admin/admin” or the password printed on the bottom, anyone on your WiFi can log in and take it over. Set a strong, unique password and save it in your password manager. Turn on automatic firmware updates. Old firmware is full of known vulnerabilities that bad actors actively exploit. Most routers can do this automatically, but most people never enable it. Check your router and install updates. Use WPA3 or WPA2 at minimum security on your WiFi. Never use WEP or WPA1, which can be cracked in minutes. If your router doesn’t support at least WPA2, it’s time to replace it! Set a strong WiFi password. Long, unique, not used anywhere else. Disable WPS (WiFi Protected Setup). That “easy” connection button has known vulnerabilities. Disable remote management. Unless you specifically need to access your router from outside your home (you almost certainly don’t), this should be off. Remote management is a vulnerability that attackers can exploit. Put IoT devices on a guest network. Your smart thermostat, smart speaker, robot vacuum, and smart doorbell shouldn’t share a network with your laptop and phone. Most routers let you set up a separate guest network in a couple of clicks. Change your DNS to a private provider (don’t use the default, which is your ISP or Google). Your DNS reveals everything you’re doing online. Full post here (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/your-dns-settings-are-exposing-your-privacy-how-to-protect-yourself). 1.1.1.1 (Cloudflare) or 9.9.9.9 (Quad9) are my recommendations. Check who is connected (you don’t want mystery devices on your network). Most routers list every connected device. Look at it once in a while. If you see something you don’t recognize, kick it off and change your WiFi password. Restart your router every week. I have a post on this, but restarting can remove malware from your device (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/attackers-are-probably-squatting-router-reboot-it).

WiFi sensing is real and can uniquely identify people by their gait; it works alarmingly well and is available anywhere there is a WiFi signal. Assume that any space with a WiFi network is potentially a surveillance space.

Stay Safe!

Tate

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