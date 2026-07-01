One of the core principles of personal privacy is that your phone number is among the most sensitive pieces of personal information you have, and you should give it out to as few people as possible.

So I was happy to see this news. WhatsApp is rolling out usernames, which means you’ll soon be able to message people (and let people message you) without either side ever seeing a phone number. Meta announced this week that you can reserve your username now, ahead of the full launch later this year (Meta’s announcement is here: https://about.fb.com/news/2026/06/its-time-to-reserve-your-whatsapp-username/).

If this sounds familiar, it’s because Signal did the same thing a while back, and I wrote about it then in my post here: https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/use-signal-and-never-share-your-number. I’m glad WhatsApp is catching up because, with over 3 billion users, it is where a lot of us actually talk to family, friends, and in group chats.

Take the time to reserve your username today.

Why does this matter?

If you meet someone and want to contact them on WhatsApp, you have to share your phone number, which is a privacy risk. Now you can share your username while keeping your phone number private. Simple, but powerfully effective!

Your phone number is a key that unlocks a lot of personal information. Bad actors use it to try to take over your accounts (SIM swapping, SMS code interception), to look you up in data broker databases, to link you across services, and to target you with scam calls and texts. Once your number is “out in the wild” and tied to your name, it’s very hard to claw back.

Every time you hand your number to a new person, a new group chat, a neighbor, a classmate, someone you met at an event, you’re expanding that footprint. Usernames let you break the link. You can talk to people without giving them the one piece of information that ties everything else together.

How WhatsApp usernames work

There’s no directory and no search. Someone can’t browse a list of usernames or search their way to you. To message you for the first time, they need your username. This is good because it means picking a username no one can guess actually protects you, and will reduce unwanted scam/spam contacts.

There’s also an optional username “key” (think of it as a password for your username). If you turn it on, anyone trying to message you needs to know both your username AND the key. That’s another feature that protects you if someone has publicly shared your username.

And once the feature fully launches, when you message a person or business for the first time, they’ll only see your username, not your phone number (as long as you’ve set one up). People who already have your number saved can still reach you the normal way. Nothing breaks. You’re just no longer forced to expose your digits to strangers.

Right now, you can only reserve the username. The ability to actually message people by username rolls out later this year, country by country. WhatsApp will notify you in the App when it’s live in your area.

Why reserve it now?

Three billion people will mean a lot of names overlap. If you wait, the username you want (something clean, something that’s actually you) is probably gone. Reserving now costs you about a minute and locks in your choice.

How to reserve your WhatsApp username

You’ll need to do this in the mobile App (you can’t do it in the web version yet). Make sure WhatsApp is updated to the latest version first. Android Authority has a good walkthrough with screenshots if you want to follow along https://www.androidauthority.com/whatsapp-username-how-to-get-3682541/.

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp App

Step 2: Tap the three vertical dots (upper-right on Android) or Settings (bottom-right on iPhone).

Step 3: Tap Settings, then Account.

Step 4: Under “Your account,” tap username.

Step 5: Tap Create username and enter the name you want.

Step 6: Tap Save.

You can change it later from the same screen if you want.

One important rule when you pick your username: never include your real name, birthday, or anything else that’s easy to guess or tied to you. The whole point is that a bad actor can’t figure it out. A username of “john-smith-1985” defeats the purpose. Pick something that only the people you choose to share it with will know.

While you’re in there, do these too

Reserving a username is a great first step, but it works best alongside the other WhatsApp privacy settings I’ve written about before in my WhatsApp Privacy Checkup: https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/whatsapp-privacy-checkup. If you haven’t done these yet, take five more minutes:

Hide your phone number from strangers. Once the feature is live, lean on your username so new contacts never see your number in the first place. (And if you want to protect your number even further, get a secondary one, see my post on using a secondary phone number: https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/use-a-secondary-phone-number.)

Turn on two-step verification (2FA) with a PIN, so that no one can register your number on a new device.

Encrypt your backups. Go to Settings > Chats > Chat Backup and turn on end-to-end encrypted backup. Without this, anyone who gains access to your cloud backup can read every message.

Lock down your privacy settings (Last Seen, Profile Photo, Groups) to “My Contacts” or “Nobody.”

Consider using Signal, which I think is a better choice for a private and secure communication App. Use Signal and never share your phone number again! Tate Jarrow · March 14, 2024 Read full story

One honest caveat

WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted, which is great, so the content of your messages is protected. But remember that Meta owns WhatsApp and still collects information about you (your registration info, device info, IP address, how you interact with businesses, and more). Usernames reduce what you share with other people. They don’t change what you share with Meta. And Meta doesn’t have the best track record with protecting users’ data and privacy.

If that trade-off bothers you, Signal does all of this (usernames included) without the Meta data collection, and it’s my personal preference for private messaging (here’s my post on it again: https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/use-signal-and-never-share-your-number). But if WhatsApp is where your people are, using a username with it is a real improvement over handing your number to everyone.

Stay Safe!

Tate

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