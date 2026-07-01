Tate's Online Safety Substack

Tate's Online Safety Substack

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Secrets of Privacy's avatar
Secrets of Privacy
13h

A welcome development.

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Michael Rana's avatar
Michael Rana
14h

Or don’t use WhatsApp at all.

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