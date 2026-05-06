Tate's Online Safety Substack

Tate's Online Safety Substack

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
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Don't use ChatGPT. I use GabAI and GrokAI only. And delete my chats except on Gab because they retain nothing. I do not trust them, even Grok, but I also don't use them to become my friend or have conversations with them. I use them as a fast search engine. I try to be as specific as I possibly can.

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