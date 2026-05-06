The bottom line up front: if you use ChatGPT on the Free or Go tier, OpenAI has opted you into a new ad-tracking program by default. Like all personalized ads and ad tracking, you should turn it off.

OpenAI updated its US privacy policy on April 30, 2026, to formalize a new advertising relationship with marketing partners. To their credit, they didn’t do this silently (as LinkedIn did when it updated its privacy policy); OpenAI emailed users to let them know. Here are the salient part of the email:

We’ll now use cookies to promote OpenAI products and services on other websites. This does not impact your conversations in ChatGPT. Your conversations with ChatGPT are private and are not shared with marketing partners.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that the new tracking is turned ON by default for free users, and most people will never go into their settings to change it.

What changed

The updated policy (covered well by PPC Land here) introduces three new data practices for free users:

OpenAI now receives purchase data from advertisers. If you click an ad in ChatGPT and then buy something from that advertiser, the purchase information flows back to OpenAI to measure how well the ad worked. This is a new direction of data flow that didn’t exist in earlier versions of the policy. OpenAI now shares your data with “marketing partners”. As the email above states, OpenAI now uses cookies to promote its products on other websites. Specifically, OpenAI shares cookie IDs and email addresses with advertising partners on platforms like Instagram and Facebook so those companies can target you with ads promoting OpenAI’s products on third-party sites. The Marketing Privacy setting is ON by default for free users. WIRED directly tested two free ChatGPT accounts and confirmed that the toggle was automatically switched on. The two paying accounts they tested (one Plus, one Enterprise) did NOT have it on by default. If you don’t go into your settings and turn this off, you are opted in.

These changes apply to Free and Go users only. Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu subscribers are not affected.

Why OpenAI is doing this

From a business perspective, it makes sense for OpenAI. The company needs to monetize its free users, and, as Google has taught businesses everywhere, a really effective way to do that is through advertising. Roughly 90% of ChatGPT’s users are on the free tier. Free users generate big inference costs (the compute cost OpenAI pays to run the model for you) but no subscription revenue. Advertising is how OpenAI plans to close that gap.

Remember one of my core privacy axioms: if it’s free, you’re the product.

What this actually means for you

Two changes in the data flow really matter.

The first is outbound. OpenAI is now sharing your identifiers (cookie IDs, email addresses) with third-party advertising platforms so those platforms can show you ads for OpenAI products. At the same time, you browse other parts of the Internet. Under California’s privacy law (CPRA, the California Privacy Rights Act) and similar state laws in Virginia, Colorado, and others, this practice is called “cross-context behavioral advertising” and triggers your right to opt out.

The second is inbound, and this is the new one. Advertisers and their data partners are now sending data about your purchases back to OpenAI. That data is now flowing into ChatGPT’s advertising infrastructure.

What OpenAI says they are not doing:

They do not share your conversation content with advertisers or marketing partners. The email is explicit on this: “Your conversations with ChatGPT are private and are not shared with marketing partners.”

They do not show ads in Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, or Edu accounts.

They do not show ads in Temporary Chats.

They do not show ads to users known or predicted to be under 18.

What you should do (like 30 seconds)

This is Privacy Principle #2 in action: reduce your footprint! The fewer companies that have your identifiers and can track you across the web, the harder it is for bad actors to find, profile, or target you. Every step below shrinks your footprint.

Step 1: Turn off Marketing Privacy (the new big one).

OpenAI’s email tells you exactly where to go: Settings → Data Controls → Marketing Privacy. Turn the toggle OFF.

This is the new setting created by the April 30 policy update. It controls whether OpenAI shares your cookie ID and email address with marketing partners (like Meta and Google) to retarget you with OpenAI ads on third-party sites.

Make sure the toggles are “off” or grey.

Step 2: Turn off Personalized Ads.

In Settings, find the advertising controls and turn off Personalized Ads. This stops ChatGPT from using your past chats, stored memories, and prior ad interactions to build a profile for ad targeting.

You’ll still see ads (those are based on whatever you’re talking about in your current conversation), but ChatGPT won’t be building a long-term behavioral profile of you.

Step 3: Delete your existing ad data.

While you’re in the advertising controls, clear your ad history and interests. OpenAI says ad interaction data is retained for up to 30 days after deletion before being permanently removed, so clear it now to start the clock.

Step 4: Don’t forget the older privacy settings.

The new ad policy doesn’t replace the privacy settings I’ve recommended in previous posts. If you haven’t already done these, do them now:

Turn off model training : Settings → Data Controls → Turn off “Improve the model for everyone”.

Use Temporary Chats for sensitive conversations : These don’t update memory, don’t show ads, and aren’t used for training.

Turn off Memory : Settings → Personalization → Turn off Memory.

Keep Customization minimal : Settings → Personalization → Customize ChatGPT.

Periodically delete old chats : Settings → General → Delete All Chats.

Submit an account-level “Do not train on my content” request at OpenAI’s Privacy Portal: https://privacy.openai.com.

I covered these in detail in my previous ChatGPT privacy posts (worth a re-read if it’s been a while).

Step 5 (the easiest option, if you can swing it): Pay.

If you really want to skip all the ad mess and you use ChatGPT regularly, the most effective move is to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus ($20/month), which exempts you from ads entirely. Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu accounts have no ads, no marketing cookies, and no purchase data sharing. WIRED’s testing confirmed this directly.

Remember

The broader takeaway: default settings almost always favor the company, not you. Privacy settings are not “set it and forget it.” Companies change their policies (often with notice, sometimes without), and the only way to keep up is to re-check your settings every few months.

The good news is that for ChatGPT, the option to opt out does exist. If you use ChatGPT, take a few minutes to protect your privacy today.

Stay Safe!

Tate