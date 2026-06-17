Last month, TechCrunch reported a wave of phishing attacks aimed at Signal users (https://techcrunch.com/2026/05/28/hackers-are-trying-to-steal-signal-users-backups-in-new-wave-of-phishing-attacks/). The attack is pretty simple, actually. Bad actors send you a message pretending to be “Signal Support” and warn that your backed-up chats and media are at risk of permanent loss due to a sync issue. To fix it, they say, you need to share your recovery key.

That key is what decrypts your Signal backup of past chats, photos, and documents. That recovery key is all the attackers need.

You can see a screenshot of the attempt in Washington Post Reporter Josh Rogin’s Twitter Account:

Signal is the best secure communication App out there, and if you’re not using it, you should. For more details on why, check out my post on why you should use Signal (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/use-signal-and-never-share-your-number). Its end-to-end encryption (E2E, meaning only you and the recipient can read your messages) and additional privacy and security features work. Plus, it’s run by a non-profit. The backups are encrypted with a recovery key that, in Signal’s own words, never leaves your device.

In this type of attack, the bad actors didn’t beat the encryption. Instead, they are using social engineering to fool the potential victim into voluntarily handing over the recovery key. And that’s the whole point of this post.

How E2EE can fail you

End-to-end Encryption (E2EE) is the strongest protection you can put on your messages because it means only you and the recipient can view them. The App can’t, the provider can’t, just you and whoever you are sending the message to.

The promise of E2EE, which is that only you and the recipient will ever see the message, hinges on 5 things.

The encryption algorithm is effective. The encryption keys remain available only to you and the recipient. You sent the message to the right person. The person who receives the message protects it. You protect the message.

So if the encryption algorithm has a backdoor or is ineffective, then E2EE isn’t real. This is why it’s important to trust the company or organization creating the App that claims E2EE. I wrote a post about how Microsoft broke their BitLocker encryption promise by storing users’ keys in the cloud:

If the keys to your account are compromised and someone else gets them, the promise of E2EE is no longer valid, since they can access the account. That’s what the attackers were trying to exploit in their Signal Support impersonation attack.

If you send the message to the wrong person by accident, or the person you send it to screenshots it, shares it, or someone looking over your shoulder reads your message or your notification, or your phone is lost and unlocked, it doesn’t matter how good the encryption is; your conversations are no longer protected.

Here’s a real-world example: last year, senior national security officials set up a Signal group chat to discuss upcoming military strikes in Yemen. The messages were E2EE and locked down tight. However, someone added the wrong person to the group, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, who then watched officials preview a real military operation in real time. A Pentagon watchdog later found it put U.S. service members at risk (https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/hegseths-signal-chat-put-u-s-personnel-at-risk-pentagon-watchdog-finds). No encryption was broken. A human typed the wrong name into the “add member” box.

Screenshots and photographs. A camera can be used to photograph anything on a screen. Your recipient can screenshot your message and send it to ten people, post it, or keep it forever. Encryption ends the moment the message is readable on a screen.

The recipient themselves. Once you send something, you’ve trusted another human with it. They can forward it, read it aloud, or show it to the person next to them. You encrypted the delivery, not their judgment.

Shoulder surfing. If someone can physically see your screen, your encrypted device, your strong passcode, and your locked apps don’t matter at all. They’re just reading over your shoulder on the train.

Backups that aren’t encrypted or stored securely. If backups of your messages aren’t encrypted, then it doesn’t matter if your original communication was; a record of the communication is available.

Phone Security. If someone gets access to your unlocked phone, they can read your messages and send messages as you.

The Part You Play

Never share your recovery key or PIN with anyone. Not over chat, not over email, not over the phone. No legitimate service will ever ask. Store your Signal recovery key in your password manager (easiest option is to use your built-in Apple Passwords or Google’s version). If you use a different password manager, make sure you trust the company.

Be wary of social engineering attempts to get encryption keys. Any communication asking you to give up encryption keys should be viewed with considerable skepticism, and is almost certainly a scam. Remember, the whole way that E2EE works is that the keys remain private to you.

Check the recipient before you hit send. Before sharing anything sensitive, look at exactly who is in the conversation. For a group, read the full member list, not just the group name.

Turn on disappearing messages when available. In Signal, open a chat, tap the person’s name, and set a disappearing message timer. This shrinks how much is sitting around to leak if your device or account is ever compromised. Fewer saved messages means less for a bad actor to find.

Use Signal’s username feature, so you’re not handing out your phone number. Your phone number is sensitive personal information. Signal lets you set a username and share that instead. Go to Settings, tap your profile, tap the “@” symbol, and pick a username (never one with your real name or birthday in it). Then hide your number under Settings > Privacy > Phone number.

Encrypt your backups, and protect what unlocks them. Signal’s Secure Backups are an opt-in feature and are encrypted with a recovery key that never leaves your device unless you give it away. Your job is never to surrender the key.

Assume anything you send can be re-shared. Before sending, ask yourself whether you’d be okay with this message ending up somewhere public. If the answer is no, reconsider sending it at all. The privacy and security of the message rests on what you do with it and what the recipient does with it.

Use a privacy screen. A privacy screen limits the angles from which someone can view your screen, so someone has to be standing directly behind you to read your messages. It’s a cheap defense against the oldest attack there is: looking.

Lock down the phone itself. All of this lives on a device, and if a bad actor has your unlocked phone, the encryption is beside the point. They own everything. So secure the device:

Use a strong passcode (alphanumeric beats an 8-digit, and 8 digits beat 4), Turn auto-lock on and set it to the shortest time you can stand, and get in the habit of manually locking your phone the moment you’re done (press the side button). Don’t allow content in your device notifications. Notifications that contain message content can be viewed on locked screens. Keep your phone with you physically. An unattended device is easily swiped or tampered with, so don’t set it down and walk away.

I have a lot of posts on the physical security of your phone that you can check out for more details.

How to lock down your mobile phone (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/how-to-lock-down-your-mobile-phone).

On iPhone, you should also turn on Stolen Device Protection (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/enable-iphone-stolen-device-protection).

Physical security of your device (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/dont-neglect-the-physical-security-of-devices).

If you use Apple products, you should definitely be using Advanced Data Protection, which provides E2EE for your files, images, messages, etc. https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/turn-on-e2e-encryption-for-apple-icloud

It’s not enough to use E2EE communication services and assume that your messages are private and secure. You also have to do your part to make sure that the technical works effectively for you.

Stay Safe!

Tate

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