Tate's Online Safety Substack

Tate's Online Safety Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcus's avatar
Marcus
2d

Honestly, this is damn good advice: keep your personal stuff separate from your work stuff , and even split your personal accounts, like social media and your financial logins. Good boundaries = better security.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

This is a brilliant breakdown of why the RCS Archival feature fundamentally changes the privacy landscape. The part about employers defeating end-to-end encrypton at the device level is something most peopel won't realize until it's too late. What really stands out is how this shifts the responsibilty from policy debates to personal operational security like you say, if its employer owned, assume zero privacy regardless of tehcnical safeguards.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tate Consulting LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture