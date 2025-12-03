I have written a couple of times about the importance of keeping your digital work and personal lives separate, especially if you work for an organization that provides you with a corporate device. The reason for this is that you have no expectation of privacy on your corporate devices!

Google just gave us another reminder about this. As reported by Android Authority at https://www.androidauthority.com/rcs-message-archival-pixel-phones-3617174/, Google has released a new Android update for fully-managed Pixel phones. “Fully-managed” means that it is enrolled in your employer’s mobile device management system. What Google released is called “Android RCS Archival”. The purpose of this feature is to help employers comply with record-keeping requirements and legal requests for employee communications. For example, regulated industries, such as some roles in the financial sector, have logging requirements for chat communications. This feature defeats RCS end-to-end encryption because it resides on the device and therefore has access to the unencrypted messages.

The reason this is important, again, is that it’s a reminder that an employer-provided device is the employer’s device. You don’t have any expectation of privacy while using it. This means that anything you do on your corporate device (phone, computer, etc.) can be monitored, even if you are accessing strictly personal content (like a personal Gmail account or sending a personal text).

My advice on mixing personal and work digital lives: Don’t do it!

If you use your “official, company-provided device” for personal activity (email, text, social media posts, etc.), you are exposing yourself to unnecessary risk. Organizations have complete visibility (legally and technically) into all the information and activity on their own devices and networks.

Keep your personal and work digital lives separate. If you have work devices, don’t use them for personal use. If you have personal devices, don’t use them for work. This separation will protect your privacy and keep your data safe.

Here are the reasons to keep them separate.

Data Loss Company-owned devices can be remotely locked, tracked, or wiped by the company, as they manage these assets and sensitive information. If the company chooses to use these capabilities (e.g., during a dispute or workforce reduction), you could lose access to any personal data stored on that work computer.

Personal Privacy By signing IT agreements, you typically consent to the company accessing and monitoring your activity on company devices and systems, including files, emails, and cloud storage. This legal access means the company could potentially use your private communications and activity against you in a dispute or to assess your political views or “loyalty.” Your personal information is also at risk of abuse by internal employees (such as IT or Security) or external hackers who gain access to the company’s internal tools.

Intellectual Property If you use company devices, systems, or even company time to work on a personal business or “side hustle,” the company may legally claim ownership of the resulting intellectual property. Almost every employment agreement will include clauses stating that work product created with company assets belongs to the company, creating a risk to your personal projects.

Life Balance Using separate devices for work and personal life makes it easier to keep your two worlds distinct and helps you establish boundaries. Having two phones or computers lets you easily turn off work notifications outside business hours while keeping personal notifications active, which is difficult with a single device.

Legal Risk If you have work-relevant communications on your personal device and your company is a party to a lawsuit or other legal action, your personal device could be subject to that legal process because it may contain relevant evidence if you have to turn over your personal device, which is an inconvenience and also exposes your unrelated personal information to third parties!



My recommendations

Never use work devices (computers and phones) for personal digital lives. This includes email, messaging, social media, banking, etc. Have a personal phone and a personal computer that you use for personal digital life. Don’t put anything work-related on these. Don’t do BYOD (Bring Your Own Device). Ask for a work phone if you are expected to be responsive when not at the office. This way, you can keep your work and personal digital lives separate. If you are forced to do BYOD, ask questions. Pay attention to what you’re required to agree to for BYOD. Are you adding special software? A special partition? Be sure to read the fine print and understand what access your company is getting to your personal device. Don’t set up personal accounts or sync files on your work devices (computers or phones). Don’t put your personal email into the email clients on your work computer or phone (Apple Mail, Outlook, or Gmail App). Don’t access your personal email on the browser on your work computer. Don’t create a personal browser profile tied to your personal Gmail or other personal account on your work computer (this doesn’t protect you)! Don’t link your personal iMessage, WhatsApp, Signal, or other messaging App to your work computer. If something is viewable on your computer screen, your employer can see it too. Don’t sync your personal photos to your work computer’s photo App (Apple Photos or Google Photos). Don’t access personal social media and post on your work computers. Don’t use your personal devices for work. Keep your work-related communications and files on your work device, not your personal device.

If you want to read my previous posts on this topic, you can check them out here.

Stay Safe!

Tate