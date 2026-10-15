Unsolicited phone calls are really annoying, and answering them is a really big risk for all of us. Unfortunately, a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) move is going to make it a lot worse, and a lot more political.

The FCC is moving quickly on a request that would let political groups robocall your cell phone, using prerecorded or AI-generated voices, without ever asking your permission. HuffPost reported that the FCC could rule on it as soon as late October, just days before the November 3 midterm elections.

Unfortunately, I think this is going to happen.

It’s on a fast track. The petition was filed on August 31 and asked for expedited action. The FCC opened it for comment four days later (FCC public notice).

The math favors it. The FCC has three commissioners. Two are Republicans, including Chairman Brendan Carr, and the request came from a conservative group. The only commissioner who has spoken out against it is Anna Gomez, the lone Democrat (Techstrong.ai).

This FCC has done it before. Critics told the AP it wouldn’t be the first time this FCC has bypassed procedural norms to serve its political agenda (ABC News).

Political calls are already exempt from the National Do Not Call Registry, meaning even if you’ve signed up for the Do Not Call Registry, political calls don’t have to honor it. If this request is approved, the one federal rule that still keeps most political robocalls off your cell phone goes away. And once your number lands on political calling lists, campaigns, PACs, and data brokers buy, sell, and share it for years.

Both political parties do this. Many of you have probably noticed that once you donate to a campaign, you will start getting calls, texts, and emails from many other campaigns. This is because they buy and sell lists of potential donors.

My advice hasn’t changed: don’t answer calls from numbers you don’t recognize, use a secondary number and email address, and submit a public comment against this rule (instructions below).

What the FCC is fast-tracking

Today, the rules treat your landline and your cell phone very differently. Political robocalls (calls that use a prerecorded or artificial voice) can already go to your landline without your consent, up to three calls in 30 days. But they can’t go to your cell phone unless you gave the caller your prior express consent first (FCC).

In other words, the existing rule protects your cell phone. This request would take that protection away and let political robocalls go to cell phones, when before they could only go to landlines without consent.

This is about robocalls. A real person dialing your cell phone by hand to talk about a campaign is already allowed, and so are texts sent manually (FCC). That’s why campaigns use “peer-to-peer” texting services, where a human clicks send on each message, to blast out political texts today. The request would add prerecorded and AI-voice calls to what can hit your cell phone without your permission.

In February 2024, the FCC ruled that AI-generated voices count as “artificial” under the TCPA (FCC). That ruling came after a political consultant sent deepfake robocalls mimicking President Biden’s voice to New Hampshire voters, urging them to stay home on primary day (Hoodline).

On August 31, the Club for Growth (a conservative economic policy group) asked the FCC to waive that consent rule for political calls to cell phones, including calls that use AI-generated voices (FCC public notice). The FCC opened the request for public comment on September 4. Reply comments are due October 19, and the FCC could act any time after that.

If it’s approved, political callers would only have to follow a few limits: give you a way to opt out, and make no more than three calls to each person within 30 days (HuffPost).

A note on the limit. It’s three calls from each caller. Every campaign, PAC, party committee, and advocacy group gets its own three calls.

The Club for Growth argues that political speech deserves at least the same treatment as the automated calls you already get about package deliveries, bank accounts, and doctor’s appointments (Newsweek). FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, the commission's only Democrat, opposes it. She told the AP it would create “a tsunami of robocalls and misinformation” (US News).

The irony here is that the FCC has warned that AI robocalls carry an enhanced risk of fraud and scams (Android Authority). Now the same agency is considering letting more of them onto your phone, weeks before an election.

Political calls already skip the Do Not Call list

I’ve written before that the National Do Not Call Registry doesn’t cover political calls (Spam calls are increasing in 2025, and it’s not just scammers). It also doesn’t cover charities, debt collectors, surveys, or purely informational calls. The registry was built to stop sales calls, and political calls aren’t sales calls.

That leaves the cell phone consent rule as basically the only federal protection standing between political robocalls and the phone in your pocket. And the Club for Growth’s argument is literally that cell phones should get the same treatment as landlines (HuffPost).

Once your number is on a political list, it spreads

Back in 2024, I wrote about how to stop the non-stop political texts, calls, and emails (How to stop those non-stop political campaign texts, phone calls, and emails). The core problem hasn’t changed. Political campaigns run on lists, and those lists get shared like crazy.

Here’s how your number ends up on them:

The voter file. All 50 states let political parties and candidates access voter registration records, and some states also share phone numbers (Fox23).

Data brokers. Campaigns add phone numbers and other data they buy from data brokers. In 2020, political groups paid at least $23 million to 37 different data brokers, and one political data company claims to have 171 million cell phone numbers (EFF).

Donations, petitions, and sign-ups. Campaigns trade the contact info they collect, and some reserve the right to share donor info with “like-minded” organizations (EFF).

As I explained in my 2025 post, these lists are governed by volume and conversion rate. When you answer, donate, or reply, your number becomes more valuable and gets placed on more lists. There’s no single place to go to get your number back off all of them. You can’t call every campaign and data broker and ask them to delete you from their spreadsheets.

Why AI voices make this worse

Before AI, a robocall was a recording. You heard it, you knew it was a robot, and you hung up. If the waiver is approved, political groups could use AI not only to play prerecorded messages but also to hold live conversations with voters (ABC News).

It’s harder to tell what’s real. AI voices can sound like a real person, or like a real candidate. Remember the fake Biden robocall in New Hampshire? The FCC fined the consultant behind the fake Biden robocall that tried to get people to not vote in the state’s Democratic primary $6 million (CyberScoop). Commissioner Gomez warned that dark money groups have already used AI to put candidates’ likenesses behind inflammatory comments in this election cycle. Talking to an AI caller gives away more about you. A conversation confirms a real human answers this number. It learns your language and maybe your political leanings. And it records your voice. As I’ve written before, a short sample of your voice is all a bad actor needs to create a deepfake of you (That panicked call asking for help isn’t your loved one). It’s perfect cover for bad actors. When legitimate political robocalls flood your phone, it gets much harder to spot a scammer pretending to be a campaign and asking for a “donation.”

What You Can Do

1. Don’t answer calls from numbers you don’t recognize!

When you answer, the caller learns that a real person is attached to your number and that you pick up. That makes your number more valuable, so it gets sold and shared onto more lists, and you get more calls. Let it go to voicemail. If it’s important, they’ll leave a message.

Your phone can do most of this for you. iPhone and Android both have call screening built in, and it takes about five minutes to set up. I walk through it step by step here: Spam Calls Are a Nuisance and a Risk. Your Phone Already Has Some Fixes.

Delete your custom voicemail greeting. This way, the user can't learn about you from the voicemail.

2. Use a secondary number.

Get a free secondary number from a service like Google Voice (it’s what I use) and give it out instead of your real cell number. Use it for political donations, petitions, rallies, event sign-ups, loyalty programs, and anywhere else that asks for a phone number. If that number gets flooded, you can ignore it or swap it out. Your real number stays private.

Check your voter registration too. If your state lets you skip leaving a phone number, leave it blank or use your secondary number. Here are some posts about this:

3. Sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry anyway.

I know it won’t stop this particular issue, but it’s still good to sign up for this to reduce unwanted phone calls.

Visit DoNotCall.gov. Register both your primary and secondary numbers. Click the link in the confirmation email.

Don’t forget to register your family’s numbers too. More details in my post: Sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry!

4. If you think this is a bad idea, tell the FCC (by October 19).

Clearly, I think this is a terrible idea for personal privacy and scam protection, but also for democracy. This capability will help sow even more confusion and chaos in our elections.

The FCC is taking public comments on the Club for Growth request, and anyone can file one. It takes about five minutes, and you don’t need a lawyer or any special format. Reply comments are due October 19, and the FCC could decide any time after that, so don’t wait.

Here’s how to file:

Go to the FCC’s Express Comment page: fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/express In the Proceeding(s) box, type 02-278 and select it. This is the docket for the Club for Growth petition (it’s listed in the FCC’s public notice). Type your name in Name(s) of Filer(s) and press Enter. Add your email in Primary Contact Email (the FCC doesn’t publish this field, and it’s where your confirmation goes). For Type of Filing, choose Comment. Under Address of, choose Filer and enter your address. Heads up: comments are public, and your name and address can show up with your filing online. If you have a PO box or business address, use that instead of your home address. Write your comment. Keep it short and specific. Say that you oppose the “Club for Growth Petition for Expedited Waiver” and why. Don’t include your phone number or email in the comment itself, because anything you write there is made public. Check the acknowledgment box, review it, and submit. Save the confirmation.

Here’s a sample you can use. It’s more effective in your own words, so add a sentence about your own experience with robocalls:

I oppose the Club for Growth Petition for Expedited Waiver in CG Docket No. 02-278. Political calls are already exempt from the National Do Not Call Registry, and the prior express consent requirement is the only federal protection keeping unwanted political robocalls off my cell phone. Waiving it right before an election, and allowing AI-generated voices, would flood consumers with calls and make it harder to tell real calls from scams and deepfakes. The FCC already recognized this danger in 2024 after the AI robocalls in New Hampshire. Please deny the petition.

A few more things you can do:

Tell your members of Congress. The consent rule comes from a federal law, and Congress can protect it. Find your representative at house.gov and your senators at senate.gov. A short email saying you oppose the waiver is enough.

Report illegal calls. If you get a political robocall that breaks the current rules, file a complaint at fcc.gov/complaints or call 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322).

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