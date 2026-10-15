Tate's Online Safety Substack

Tate's Online Safety Substack

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Korpijarvi's avatar
Korpijarvi
Oct 15

Good piece, thanks for scoping the battlefield.

I have another solution:

I've stopped making political donations. Period.

It doesn't matter--the real money comes from much higher up the chain, and decides elections.

So--I and my late darling concluded--when we donate to ANY candidate, all that means now is paying for an entry ticket to a data-skimming algoswarm looking to monetize everything about us. That will sell that data to other parties.

Yet another example of turning something formerly real into financial derivatives.

No thanks.

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Carol's avatar
Carol
Oct 15

Wouldn't it be more effective to rely on human voice and human interaction than machines? - especially if you're doing persuasion.

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