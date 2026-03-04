I’ve written a lot about browsers on this Substack. The Browser is the gateway to the Internet. It’s how we access nearly every website, service, and App we use online. That means your Browser can see a lot of what you do, and so can the companies that make them.

The reality, though, is that not everyone will be able to switch browsers. Maybe your company requires Chrome or Edge. Maybe you’ve been using Firefox for years and don’t want to start over. After all, billions of people use Chrome.

I found a free, open-source tool that can help you clean up your Chrome, Edge, or Firefox browser to make it more private at https://justthebrowser.com/.

Browsers Have Lots of Features

Modern browsers like Chrome, Edge, and Firefox have become packed with features to improve the overall user experience and increase monetization avenues for the companies that make them. Some examples: AI assistants, shopping tools, coupon finders, sponsored content on your new tab page, telemetry that sends your data back to the company, and even “buy now, pay later” loan integrations, which Microsoft Edge has.

Although these features may be helpful to some users, they also collect your data, keep you engaged, and generate revenue for the company that makes the Browser. And many of them are turned on by default.

You can go through your browser settings and try to deactivate all of this manually, but it takes time, the settings are often buried in confusing menus, and they can reset after updates.

Use Just the Browser

Just the Browser (https://justthebrowser.com/) is built by Corbin Davenport. It is a free, open-source project that strips out the junk from Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. It helps you turn off AI features, telemetry (data reporting back to the company), sponsored content, shopping integrations, and other annoyances, leaving you with “just the browser” and nothing else.

Here’s what it removes:

AI features like Copilot in Edge and tab suggestions in Firefox. If you want to use AI, you can still do that through websites like ChatGPT or Claude, but it just won’t be baked into the Browser.

Shopping features like price tracking, coupon codes, and those predatory loan integrations.

Sponsored content, like suggested articles and promoted links, on your new tab page.

Telemetry that sends your browsing data back to the browser company.

Startup boost features that let the browser run in the background without your permission.

Default browser nag screens and first-run data import prompts.

How It Works

The implementation is quite clever. It doesn’t modify your Browser at all. It uses something called “group policies,” which are settings that browsers already support. These are the same settings that IT departments at companies use to configure browsers for their employees. Just the Browser uses these settings to easily turn off unwanted features.

You can install it in a few clicks using the setup script from https://justthebrowser.com/, or, if you prefer, follow the manual guides on that website for Chrome, Edge, or Firefox to see exactly what each setting does and apply them yourself.

The easiest way is just four easy steps

Step one: open up PowerShell on Windows or Terminal on Mac/Linux. Step two: paste the commands that are on the website/

screenshot from https://justthebrowser.com/

Step three: select the option from the menu. When you select your option, it will give you the instructions you need to install it.

Step 4: Follow the simple instructions.

Because the project is open-source, it can be reviewed for security or privacy issues, and my review indicates it is low risk.

After installation, you can verify that the settings are active by typing into the URL: “ chrome://policy” in Chrome or Edge, or “ about:policies” in Firefox, to see a list of all active settings.

You can remove this at any time by using the scripts above and selecting “Remove Settings”.

How Private Is Your Browser Right Now?

Want to see how well your Browser protects you from tracking and fingerprinting? Use EFF’s Cover Your Tracks tool (https://coveryourtracks.eff.org/). Just go to the page and click “Test Your Browser.” It will show you how trackers see your Browser and whether your setup has a unique fingerprint that can be used to identify and follow you across the web.

I’ve shared this tool before, and I think it’s one of the best free ways to understand your Browser’s privacy posture.

Final thoughts

The ideal option is to use a privacy-first browser like Brave, DuckDuckGo, or Safari (if you’re in the Apple ecosystem). These browsers are built with privacy in mind from the ground up.

But if you can’t switch, or if you use Chrome, Edge, or Firefox for a specific reason, Just the Browser is a great way to reduce the amount of data your Browser collects and strip out features that don’t serve your interests. It’s free, open-source, easy to install, and easy to remove if you change your mind.

Bonus recommendation: Use a trusted privacy extension, such as EFF’s Privacy Badger (https://privacybadger.org/), for additional tracking protection.

Stay Safe!

Tate