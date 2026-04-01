A French Navy officer went for a run on the deck of an aircraft carrier and uploaded his workout to Strava. That single, casual decision revealed the real-time location of a nuclear-powered warship to anyone paying attention.

This story, reported by Le Monde and covered by TechCrunch, is not the first time Strava has caused this kind of problem. In 2018, Strava’s global heatmap inadvertently exposed the locations of military bases worldwide. In 2024, Le Monde tracked French President Macron’s movements by finding the Strava accounts of his bodyguards, who uploaded public workout data while traveling with him.

But this isn’t just a military problem or a problem for heads of state. Inadvertent location leakage from the Apps we use is a privacy risk for anyone trying to keep their location private. Spoiler: everyone should keep their location as private as possible :)!

Why you should care

By default, Strava accounts are set to public. That means every time you log a run, bike ride, or walk, you’re publishing your exact route for anyone to see unless you’ve updated your privacy settings. If you start or end your workouts at home (which most of us do), you’re essentially publishing your home address.

I actually covered this exact issue back in 2023 when researchers at North Carolina State University demonstrated that Strava’s heatmap feature could be used to identify users’ home addresses with roughly 37.5% accuracy. That was using publicly available heatmap data combined with voter registration records.

This revealed how easy it is to identify people and their locations from this data. They just need to look at publicly available fitness data.

And Strava isn’t the only App that does this. Any fitness tracker, running App, or social exercise platform that records GPS data and shares it publicly creates the same type of risk. If the App knows where you are and shares that information, your location is no longer private.

Your Apps are leaking your location

This Strava story is a perfect example of a broader problem. Most of us have dozens of apps on our phones, and many of them have access to our location, often without us even thinking about it. Do you remember which apps you gave location permission to when you downloaded them? Did you tap “Allow” to get through the setup flow? By the way, some Apps monetize this location data by selling it to the same data brokers that enable location tracking at scale (see the second half of my post from last week).

Remember the principle of privacy: if a bad actor can’t find you, they can’t hack you, harass you, or harm you! Your location is one of the most sensitive pieces of personal information you have, and you should protect it accordingly.

There are two layers to worry about here:

Device-level location permissions (what your phone’s operating system shares with Apps) App-level privacy settings (what the App itself does with your data once it has it)

You need to check both. An App might have location permission on your phone AND have its own internal settings that broadcast your activity publicly by default (like Strava does). Fixing one without the other leaves you exposed.

What you should do

Step 1: Lock down Strava (if you use it)

If you use Strava, do these things right now:

Go to Settings → Privacy Controls → Map Visibility. You can hide the start and end points of your activities and choose to hide your activity maps completely.

Go to Settings → Privacy Controls → Aggregated Data Usage. Opt out so your data isn’t included in the public heatmap.

Go to Settings → Privacy Controls → Profile Page. Set your profile visibility to “Followers Only” instead of “Everyone.”

Unfortunately, these settings aren’t private by default, although they should be.

Step 2: Audit location permissions on your phone

Take 5 minutes and review which apps have access to your location. You’ll probably be surprised by how many apps have “Always” access that don’t need it.

For iPhone: Go to Settings → Privacy & Security → Location Services. You’ll see every App and its current location permission. Set each one to the minimum it needs. “Never” for apps that don’t need your location. “While using” for apps that do (like Maps or rideshare apps). Very few apps should have “Always.”

For Android: Go to Settings → Location → App Location Permissions. Same idea. Review each App. Deny access for anything that doesn’t need it.

Turn off “Precise Location” for any App that doesn’t truly require it. Your weather App doesn’t need to know your exact GPS coordinates. Your financial apps can verify your general area without pinpoint accuracy.

I go deep on all of these settings in my post, Keep Your Location Private: A Primer, and I also have a guide, Foil the Trackers: Simple Steps to Protect Location Privacy.

Step 3: Check the privacy settings INSIDE every App

This is a great reminder that for any App you have, it’s important to go into the account settings and privacy settings and look for any privacy controls you can enable. This is the first thing I do whenever I sign up for a new account or download a new App. That way, I can set the privacy settings the way I want from the beginning, and know what I’m getting into with the App from a privacy perspective.

Your phone might restrict when an App can access your location, but the App itself may have additional settings that control how your data is used and shared once it has it. Strava is a perfect example of this. Even if your phone only gives Strava location access “while using,” Strava will still publish your route publicly unless you change its internal privacy settings.

Look for privacy or account settings within each App. Check for options around data sharing, activity visibility, profile visibility, and third-party data sharing. If the App gives you the option to limit sharing with third parties, do it.

For a full walkthrough on how to audit App permissions, check out my post Stop Apps Spying On You.

Step 4: Delete apps you don’t use

While you’re doing this audit, delete apps you haven’t used in months. An App that isn’t on your phone can’t leak your location. It can’t access your microphone, your camera, your contacts, or anything else. The fewer apps on your device, the smaller your risk.

Wrapping up

A French Navy officer accidentally broadcast the location of an aircraft carrier because he forgot to check his Strava settings. Most of us aren’t protecting military secrets, but we are protecting something just as personal: where we live, where we work, where our kids go to school, and what our daily routines look like.

The principle here is to share the least amount to get the desired functionality. You can still use fitness apps. You can still track your runs. But take 5 minutes to make sure those apps aren’t telling the whole world exactly where you are.

Stay Safe!

Tate

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