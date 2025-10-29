Stay away from AI browsers; the risk is not worth the benefits right now.
AI Browsers have significant security and privacy vulnerabilities, and until fixed, to quote Brave: "agentic browsing will be inherently dangerous and should be treated as such."
If you are using AI at all (i.e., ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini, etc.), you have probably seen news about the next generation of browsers, or AI Browsers. These are all the rage because they have AI capability built into the browser, which leads to some pretty cool productivity and efficiency gains. Unfortunately, AI Browsers have some significant…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tate's Online Safety Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.