Scammers and Fraudsters Already Have Your Data. Here's What to Do About It.
Recent revelations about SSA data mishandling are a reminder that all of Americans' personal information is likely already exposed. Here's how to protect yourself.
The reality is that for most Americans, it’s almost a certainty that their personal and sensitive information is out there and available for use by scammers and fraudsters. This is because companies and organizations that have our data have either had it stolen or been careless with it, exposing our personal data. Just look at this interactive chart to see all the data breaches that have happened: https://informationisbeautiful.net/visualizations/worlds-biggest-data-breaches-hacks/.
A reminder of this fact came in a recent Politico article, which reported that in court, the Trump administration admitted that the DOG team may have misused Social Security data (https://www.politico.com/news/2026/01/20/trump-musk-doge-social-security-00737245). What was revealed in court was that two DOGE team members working at the Social Security Administration were secretly in contact with a group trying to overturn election results in some states and had signed an agreement to provide data to match state voter rolls. To quote from the article: “They revealed that DOGE team members shared data on unapproved ‘third-party’ servers…”
When you combine this revelation with a previously reported whistleblower allegation that DOGE uploaded hundreds of millions of Social Security records to a vulnerable cloud server (https://techcrunch.com/2025/08/26/doge-uploaded-live-copy-of-social-security-database-to-vulnerable-cloud-server-says-whistleblower/), it seems likely that most Americans’ information held at SSA was likely compromised.
And the SSA has a LOT of sensitive information about each of us.
The data that the SSA has
Full Name
Date of Birth
Place of Birth
Sex
Citizenship status
Parent’s names
Lifetime earnings (in the Master Earnings File, which has detailed records of wages, salaries, and tips)
Bank account details for beneficiaries of SSA benefits
Work history
Death information
I think it’s safe to assume at this point that all or some of this information has been compromised and/or deliberately shared outside of the US government, which means that, from an individual protection perspective, we should assume that any bad actor can find out this detailed information about us.
This information is extremely valuable for identity thieves and scammers. With this information, it is possible to obtain replacement birth certificates, open loans, create bank accounts, and all sorts of other mayhem.
This information is also extremely valuable to scammers for targeting and tailoring scams to us. For example, they know who is in the same family, which enables family emergency scams. Or, they know how much money people have made, so that they can target higher net worth individuals.
What can we do?
Unfortunately, when 3rd parties compromise our personal information, there isn’t much we can do to prevent it, and we have to bear the consequences from a risk perspective.
Ideally, I think we should hold individuals and organizations accountable for compromising our personal information. Whether it is a government or a company, I believe that those who hold personal information are required to protect it. And if they don’t, they should be held accountable. Unfortunately, in the United States, we have a poor track record of holding companies and governments responsible for mishandling our data (most companies get away with just offering basic identity monitoring that isn't very valuable, since you can do it for free anyway - see https://frozenpii.com/).
Steps to take
Improving one’s personal privacy requires a comprehensive approach that goes beyond a single Substack post. A great way to start improving is to subscribe to this Substack (read the archives) and follow the bite-sized guidance in each post to enhance your personal privacy and security. If you do that, you will become much more private and secure over time.
Here’s a list of some things you can do right now to minimize your risk from personal data exposure.
Assume your personal identity information is out there. Assume that it’s trivial for bad actors to learn your personal information. Remember, your information is exposed in dozens of other ways, not just from this incident.
Sign up for credit monitoring, or use free credit monitoring services. Also, freeze your credit if you aren’t actively using it (i.e., getting a loan). A great resource for learning about free credit monitoring and freezing is https://frozenpii.com/.
Make it hard for bad actors to find you and your accounts, so they can’t contact or compromise you.
Set up a secondary phone number and share it with 3rd parties. This protects your cell phone number.
Set up a secondary email address and share it with 3rd parties. This protects your email address.
Protect your physical address (where you live).
Be on the alert for scams. Scams hit us on every surface, all the time. They can come from ads, social media messages, email, text messages, phone calls, WhatsApp, and more. Understanding that scammers are out there and having a high index of suspicion is your first line of defense.
Remember to Pause and Verify. Scammers try to trick you with urgency and opportunity. Take a moment to ask yourself, “Is this a scam?” and then verify the message's authenticity, which goes a long way toward prevention.
Sign up for a databroker deletion service like kanary.com that deletes/suppresses your information from databrokers. This makes it harder for bad actors to find your email, phone, and address.
Never answer phone calls from unrecognized phone numbers. Anytime you answer a phone call from a scammer, the value of your phone number goes up, and you will get more and more phone calls.
Our data is out there and could be used by bad actors to harm us. Knowing this is the first step to start protecting ourselves.
Be safe!
Tate
SSA also has a record if a person has changed their gender marker, something that was doable for several years.
Just want to thank you for this Substack. I have taken at least one action after each post, and it helps me feel a little better each time. Your step-by-step instructions make it easy. I'm a happy paid subscriber!