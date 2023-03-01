Remove your info from most national telemarketing, mail, and email lists!
Take 2 minutes to sign up for the Data & Marketing Association's (DMAchoice) mail preference service. This will remove your name from most national telemarketing, mail, and email lists!
Why?
Privacy principle # 2: Reduce your footprint!
DMAChoice offers consumer choice tools that help reduce the number of marketing messages you can receive (primarily via mail and email) — they are a non-profit.
DMAchoice reduces promotional mail offers from companies you don't have a business relationship with…We expect that this name removal service will…