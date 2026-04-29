A recent Reuters article (Meta to start capturing employee mouse movements, keystrokes for AI training data) reported that Meta is installing tracking software on its US employees’ work computers that will capture mouse movements, clicks, keystrokes, and periodic screenshots. The purpose is to create training data for Meta’s AI development. The stated goal is to build AI agents capable of performing white-collar work autonomously.

I’m actually surprised that Meta actually informed their employees. Meta could have been doing this for years without telling anyone. So could plenty of other companies. The remarkable thing to me isn’t that they’re capturing keystrokes, it’s that they’re being open about it. Other companies almost certainly already are, and their employees have no idea.

Another interesting point is that this type of monitoring was primarily used to protect the company from security threats, insider threats, and other risks. What has changed is that now there is a business incentive to collect this data and monetize it for AI training. Meta is doing this to train its own models, but other companies might sell this type of data to companies like Meta!

This is a great reminder of a principle I’ve written about before, more than once: keep your work and personal digital lives separate. Your employer almost certainly has the legal right (through consent, user agreements, and employment agreements) to monitor anything you do on your work computers and work infrastructure (i.e., email).

Why this matters

Meta is openly telling its employees that almost everything they do on their work computer will be captured and used to train AI.

So if you are a Meta employee, and you use your work laptop to:

Reply to a personal text

Check your personal Gmail

Log in to your bank

Visit a sensitive medical website

Draft a personal letter to your therapist

can all become potential AI training data. Meta says it has “safeguards” for sensitive content and that the data won’t be used for performance reviews. That might be true, but an employee is not really able to analyze how good that protection is, and Meta could change that policy at any time. The principle here to remember is that the moment personal information lands on a work device, you have lost control of it.

And this isn’t only a Meta or a “big tech” problem. Look at almost any organization’s IT policy, and you’ll see similar language. Here are a couple of examples that are available online:

The Department of Defense’s policy:

All War Department-interest computer systems are subject to monitoring at all times. This is done to ensure that all equipment and systems function properly, including security devices and systems, to prevent unauthorized use, to deter criminal activity, and for other similar purposes. When you use a War Department-interest computer system, you should be aware that any information placed in the system is subject to monitoring and is not subject to any expectation of privacy.

Brown University’s Security of Endpoint Devices Policy:

Brown will comply with applicable law and applicable Brown policies before accessing, reviewing, using or disclosing any content, activity or data that is stored on a Brown-owned Endpoint Device, but users must be mindful of this limited expectation of privacy in any information or activity conducted, sent, performed or viewed on or with any Brown-owned Endpoint Device.

These aren’t unusual policies; they’re typical. If you’ve signed an employment agreement at any major company, you almost certainly agreed to similar terms, whether or not you read the fine print. And one thing worth knowing: private employers actually face fewer legal limits on workplace monitoring than the federal government does, because the Fourth Amendment doesn’t apply to private companies.

Here’s how to protect yourself: don’t mix your work and personal digital lives

I carried two phones (a work phone and a personal phone) for almost 15 years, first as a Special Agent in the US Secret Service and at Google and other companies. In the national security community, 99% of the people I worked with had two phones. They knew that government devices were for government use, and personal devices were for personal use, and they kept those lines separate.

In the private sector, I see the opposite. Most people use a single phone and a single laptop for everything, and many work in a “Bring Your Own Device” (BYOD) model, which is even worse because your personal phone now might have work surveillance software on it.

The simple rule: if you have a work device, don’t use it for personal things. If you have a personal device, don’t use it for work.

The why

Privacy. Your employer can see everything on your work device. Emails, messages, files, browser history, screenshots, credentials. With tools like Meta’s, now even individual keystrokes.

Data loss. Your company can wipe, lock, or reclaim your work device at any time (especially during a layoff or dispute). If your personal photos, files, and accounts are on it, you’ve lost access, or they are completely gone.

Intellectual property. If you work on a side project using your work computer, your employer has a legal argument that the work product belongs to them. Almost every tech employment agreement I’ve ever seen includes this clause.

Legal exposure. If your company is involved in a lawsuit, your work device (and any personal data on it) may be subject to discovery. The reverse is also true: if work files are on your personal device, that personal device can get pulled into a legal process.

Surveillance creep. Employer surveillance gets more invasive every year. As the Reuters article points out, federal law in the US places essentially no limits on workplace monitoring. Assume that anything your employer can capture, they will eventually capture.

What You Should Do

These are the same recommendations I’ve been making for years. The Meta news is another reminder.

Don’t do BYOD. If your employer expects you to be responsive outside the office, ask for a work phone. Keeping your personal device out of your employer’s management software is one of the simplest privacy wins available.

If you’re forced to do BYOD, read the fine print. Understand exactly what software your employer is installing, what they can see, and what they can’t.

Have a personal phone and a personal computer that are 100% yours. This is the foundation. If you want real privacy in your personal life, you need devices your employer cannot access.

Don’t put personal accounts on work devices. No personal Gmail in Outlook or Apple Mail. No personal email signed in to the browser on your work laptop. No personal iMessage, WhatsApp, or Signal linked to your work computer (if it’s on your screen, your employer can see it).

Don’t sync personal files or photos to work devices. No Apple Photos, no Google Photos, no personal iCloud or Dropbox.

Don’t browse personal sites on your work computer. That includes your bank, your healthcare portal, your social media, and anything else you wouldn’t want a screenshot of sitting in a corporate database or sold to an AI company.

Don’t use personal devices for work. This goes both ways. Keep work emails and work files on the work device, and personal stuff on the personal device.

If you want the longer version of this guidance, I have two earlier posts on the topic that go deeper:

A related point: high-risk personal activities

There is one additional category worth flagging. There are some personal activities where you don’t just want to keep your employer out, you want to keep everyone out. Here are some examples:

Attending a protest

Visiting a sensitive medical provider

Traveling to a sensitive location

Visiting a religious site you’d rather keep private

Anything where being identified by your location could harm you

For these activities, bringing your personal smartphone poses a risk due to location tracking. A modern smartphone has GPS, an advertising ID, dozens of apps that sell location data to brokers, and a unique device identifier that gets pings from cell towers wherever you go. I recently wrote a post showing how trivial it is to identify everyone at a specific protest by combining commercial location data, social media accounts, and home address records.

For high-risk activities, my recommendation is to leave the smartphone at home and bring a dumb phone instead. I put together a step-by-step guide showing how to set one up for less than $60: Ditch the GPS Tracking: My Guide to Dumb Phone Privacy. A dumb phone with no GPS lets you call for help in an emergency without leaving the same digital trail your smartphone would.

Quick tips:

For everyday personal life: use your personal phone, not your work phone.

For high-risk activities: use a dumb phone, not your personal smartphone.

Same principle in both cases. Reduce your footprint to match the sensitivity of what you’re doing.

Stay Safe!

Tate