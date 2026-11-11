One truism in privacy and security is that it takes time and isn’t something you can flip a switch on and have it work. Once a bad actor has your phone number, email address, or home address, you can’t make them forget it.

This is one reason I started this Substack: I think it’s important for people to know what’s going on with security and privacy, and what they can do to improve it for themselves and their families.

I’ve written about this before in You’re not a target...until you are, and then it’s too late. The point of that post was simple: anyone can become a target for almost any reason, at any time, and once it happens, it’s too late to get the privacy and security you need.

This means the best way to protect yourself and your family is to adopt the mindset that the best time to start improving your privacy and security is when nothing is wrong.

Unfortunately, it is a grim reality that public servants are likely to become targets for just doing their jobs. We have seen this reality impact public servants from election officers and volunteers to employees in the Social Security Administration, Inspector Generals, and even FBI Agents.

This is why this Substack and my company, Jacana, are partnering with the Public Service Alliance (PSA). This nonpartisan organization helps current and former public servants across all levels of government and party lines protect themselves and their families from rising threats. PSA subscribers can now get a free one-year subscription to Jacana through PSA’s Basic (Free) or Premium ($24 annually) subscription options. PSA is built around the same belief as this Substack: prevention, prevention, prevention.

What’s the risk?

When an incident happens (doxxing, harassment, stalking, an account takeover, a social engineering attack, or a scam campaign aimed at you), the bad actor is already ahead of the game and leveraging your information to attack you.

Here’s what you’re up against once your information is already out:

Your info has already been copied. Data brokers and people-search sites constantly resell and repost records. Removal requests work for these sites, but they take weeks, and a record someone already saved or screenshotted won’t go away. Worse, cybercriminals have access to records on the dark web that you can’t delete. Really, any data about you that a data broker has can’t really be erased, and it exists somewhere.

Your accounts are tied to the exposed info. Your email address and phone number are how they contact you and are tied to account recovery, which means targeting them can let an attacker access other accounts.

You become easier to target. Scams and social engineering attacks are really the same thing. A bad actor manipulates you into doing something that helps them (clicking a link, sharing a verification code, or sending money), usually by pretending to be someone you trust. The more they know about you (your job, your family, where you live), the more convincing they can make it, and the more likely it is that it will be effective against you.

Every change you make in the moment doesn’t help you with the existing incident. If you’re experiencing an incident, the attacker has already leveraged your information against you. Changing your email or phone number isn’t going to help you in the incident. This is why prevention is so important.

Time is on your side, but only if you start early

Privacy and security protections get stronger with age. This works because data brokers, marketing databases, and criminals with their databases constantly collect and refresh records about you. They are always looking for the freshest information about you, because recency makes it more valuable.

When you start using a secondary email, a secondary phone number, or a different mailing address, those new details flow into the same databases. Over time, the new information fills in your profile, and the old information goes stale and is less valuable. A bad actor looking you up finds details that lead to a dead end instead of to you.

That process takes months, not days. If you start now, the staleness works for you. If you start the week you’re targeted, the bad actor already has your current information, and it’s still fresh.

Switching your email is a great example. When Google started letting people change their Gmail address, I wrote about how this can help if a bad actor knows your old address. It does help. But think about what switching your email actually involves. Your bank, your phone carrier, your utilities, your medical portals, your social media, and dozens (maybe hundreds) of other accounts all point to that address.

If you do it calmly, you can start with your crown jewels (the accounts that would hurt the most if compromised), move everything else over a few weeks, remove the old address as an alias, and let it fade. If you do it in the middle of an incident, you’re racing a bad actor who may already be in your inbox.

The same is true for your phone number and your address. The person who set up a secondary phone number two years ago is in a much better position than the person trying to do it tonight.

Public servants are targets

Public servants often don’t think of themselves as targets until something happens. A county clerk, a school board member, a mail carrier, a city planner. These are normal jobs held by normal people who are just trying to do their jobs.

But threats against them are growing.

A dataset from PSA and The Impact Project counted nearly 2,000 threats against local officials over roughly a decade, and local officials now account for about a third of documented threats. Threats showed up in every state, and families are being targeted too, including hoax “swatting” calls (CBS News).

Most of these people didn’t sign up to be controversial. They aren’t politicians. They took a job serving their community. By the time someone is angry about a vote or a decision, their address and phone number are often one data broker search away. That’s everything a bad actor needs to build a convincing social engineering attack against them or their family.

What the Public Service Alliance does (and why I partnered with them)

HelloPSA.com is a nonpartisan platform built to help America’s roughly 40 million current and former public servants, across all levels of government and party lines, protect themselves and their families (PSA) from rising threats. It is built around prevention, which is why I’m excited that Jacana is working with them.

Here’s what PSA provides:

A vetted marketplace with dozens of free, discounted, and subsidized privacy, security, and personal and professional well-being services, including identity theft protection, online privacy tools, home security, and anti-malware.

Access to experts , including risk assessments and security consultations, plus connections to pro bono and low bono attorneys and crisis communications professionals.

No referral fees or kickbacks. PSA says it doesn’t get paid by its partners when users buy their services. PSA’s incentive is to recommend what works, not what pays.

Affordable access. PSA Basic is free. PSA Premium is $24 a year, and PSA will waive the fee if you can’t afford it.

Jacana is proud to partner with PSA to bring AI-powered scam protection to the people who’ve chosen to serve their communities. Both PSA Basic and PSA Premium users get a free one-year subscription to Jacana Premium. Jacana runs quietly in the background on your phone and computer, warns you before you click, reply, or send money to a scammer, and helps you recover if one gets through.

Jacana protects you from AI-generated scams and social engineering attacks powered by the data out there about you.

By the way, you can also get Tate’s Online Substack for free as a PSA member.

Public servants are targets for all types of cyber and physical attacks. Their names, titles, and contact information are often public, making them easy targets for social engineering (scams, impersonation, and fraud) aimed at them and their families. Bad actors use that public information to build personalized phishing and impersonation attacks that are very hard to spot on your own.

I believe we have put the onus of protection and recovery on individuals for too long, and that burden falls hardest on vulnerable, highly targeted people like public servants. That’s why we offer Jacana to PSA users at no additional cost, and why we offer Jacana for free to victims of scams through the Jacana Free for Victims Program.

Who’s eligible for PSA?

If you are or were a federal, state, local, or territorial government employee (including at public institutions like state universities), you likely qualify. You can check PSA’s eligibility criteria and join at HelloPSA.com.

If you’re not a public servant but you know one (a friend who works for the county, a parent who retired from the post office, a neighbor on the city council), please forward this post to them.

Some steps you can do right now to protect yourself

Protect your crown jewels today. Use a unique, strong password and MFA (Multi-factor Authentication) on your email, phone carrier account, and financial accounts. Start with Protect your Crown Jewels! Start using a secondary email for sign-ups. The longer you use it, the less useful your primary email becomes to anyone looking you up. Here’s how to set one up. If you’ve been thinking about switching your main email, do it now while things are calm. Move your crown jewels first, then everything else. If you change your Gmail address, remove the old one as an alias so it stops working for sign-ins and sending (here’s how). Make your address harder to find. It’s one of the most important pieces of information to protect. Follow these 8 steps. If you are a current or former public servant, join PSA. It’s free to start, and you’ll get access to vetted tools, plus a free year of Jacana Premium and Tate’s Online Safety Substack. Join at HelloPSA.com.

If you aren’t eligible for PSA, you can apply to be a trusted tester for Jacana at hellojacana.com/trusted-testers-signup.

Stay Safe!

Tate

Note: this post is free (there is no additional subscriber-only content).