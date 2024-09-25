Use these new iPhone features to protect your privacy and security; the new passwords app finally makes password management easy and intuitive.
Now you can lock any app, hide any app, and use a seamless password app that works easily across apps and browsers and devices. Great work Apple!
Apple just released iOS 18 for iPhones. A complete list of the new features is available here. The new Passwords App, Locked Apps, and Hidden Apps are three really great privacy and security features that I recommend everyone use.
Here are the new features in iOS you should be using
Passwords App
The new password app will probably put all other password managers out of business. With this app, there is no need to use a third-party app anymore. It is a full-featured password app that uses e2e encryption and syncs with iCloud and other devices using iCloud.
I think the Passwords App will finally make it easy to use a password manager across apps, browsers, and devices. I hope this means that more people will use unique and strong passwords because it just got easier and more intuitive.
Verification codes for two factor authentication can be set up right in Passwords so you can easily copy them or autofill them into Safari without opening an authenticator app
Secure syncing ensures your accounts saved in Passwords sync seamlessly with iCloud with end-to-end encryption so you can access them on your other devices
Windows support through the iCloud Passwords app so you can access your passwords on Windows devices
Locked Apps
This allows you to protect any app you want and the information inside it by requiring authentication (Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode) to open the app. It also precludes these apps from showing up in search, notifications, and other places across the system.
This feature adds an extra layer of security for your most sensitive and important apps (banking apps, messaging, email, etc).
Hidden apps
From Apple: “Hidden apps have the same protections as locked apps, plus they are placed in a new hidden apps folder that is locked, and you won't receive notifications or calls from the app.”
This feature adds an additional layer of privacy for your most sensitive apps.
Here’s how to use these features
