I’m excited to announce the official launch of our first two Scam Protection products from the company I founded, Rebound (https://www.trustrebound.com), both free to use.

Rebound AntiScam for Chrome

This is our browser extension that scans websites in real time as you browse. This is always on protection that flags scams that appear in your browser, such as a scam webpage, an email, or a DM on a social media site. It’s free to use, and you can download it here.

Rebound Scam Assistant

Here’s how it works: you paste in a suspicious message, upload a screenshot, or describe a situation. Our AI analyzes it and tells you whether it’s a scam, what the red flags are, and exactly what to do next.

But here’s what makes it different from anything else out there. If you are dealing with a scam, Scam Assistant doesn’t just tell you “be careful” and leave you on your own. It helps you collect all the important details in one place: who contacted you, what they said, how money moved, and what accounts were involved.

Then it builds a personalized action plan based on your specific situation. Not a generic checklist. A plan tailored to what happened to you, with the steps in priority order. And you can save everything to your account, so you don’t lose it.

Check it out here.

Check out Rebound AntiScam products at trustrebound.com

Some other cool things we launched

Scam Wiki is a growing library of scam information, updated with real data from our detection systems. Think of it as a field guide to the threats that are actually circulating right now.

Our Rebound AntiScam Substack (free for everyone, always). Head over there and subscribe to get updates on the company and the products we are building, as well as scam prevention and recovery tips and scam trends. You can also tell us what you think about our products or give us suggestions in our chat.

Check out our inaugural welcome post below, and please subscribe!

Subscribe to Rebound AntiScam Substack

Why you should turn off the advertising identifier (ad ID) on your devices

The Director of the FBI, Kash Patel, admitted under oath to Congress that the FBI is buying location data on Americans https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/mar/18/kash-patel-fbi-location-data. This is something the FBI has done in the past, although the previous Director of the FBI testified in 2023 that it wasn’t doing it anymore.

The way this works is that there are companies out there combining datasets that include device locations to make it easy to track and identify where people are. The number one culprit for uniquely identifying your device is the Advertising ID. Although this Ad-ID is supposed to be anonymous, since it uniquely tracks your device and doesn’t change, it can be easily used to identify people. For example, if I see an Ad-ID that is in the same location every night, I can assume the person with that device lives there. Then I look for records that tie individuals to that house to find who might own the device.

An example of how this data can be used to target an individual is highlighted by this incident: “US church official resigns after news outlet uses phone data to out him as Grindr use.”

These companies can obtain your location data by purchasing it from apps on your phone that have access to it. For example, if you download a weather App and “enable location services for it,” that App could pass your information to one of these 3rd party data aggregators.

An article from the EFF titled “How the Federal Government Buys Our Cell Phone Location Data” is a good read for a deeper dive into this issue.

I also have multiple articles in the archive about Ad IDs.

What you can do

1. Disable the advertising identifier (ad ID) on your devices

This will prevent your data from being uniquely identified to you.

Turning off the ad ID on your device will make it harder for companies to do this to you because you won’t have a unique ad ID for your phone anymore. This way, even if your data is stored in a database, it’s not tied to a single unique identifier.

For Android: Go to “Settings” → “Security & Privacy” → “Privacy” → “Ads” → “Delete advertising ID”. Delete it!

For iOS, Step 1: Go to “Settings” → “Privacy & Security” → “Apple Advertising” → Turn off “Personalized Ads”

For iOS, Step 2: Go to “Settings” → “Privacy & Security” → “Tracking” → Do not “Allow Apps to Request to Track”

2. Only “enable location” for a small number of trusted apps

To prevent your data from being shared, when downloading an App on your phone, don’t enable location services without question. Instead, provide location access only to the bare minimum of trusted apps, and never grant it to apps that don’t need it. Also, it’s always better to “enable only when using” over “always”.

You can learn more about preferred location settings and how to check which apps have location privileges in my post here:

Don’t forget to subscribe to the Rebound AntiScam Substack and check out our products at trustrebound.com

Subscribe to Rebound AntiScam Substack

Stay Safe!

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