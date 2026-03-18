Tate's Online Safety Substack

Tate's Online Safety Substack

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Secrets of Privacy's avatar
Secrets of Privacy
18h

Seems likely that this move is so Meta can harvest even more user data.

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Twig's avatar
Twig
13h

You think!🙀😳🙈

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