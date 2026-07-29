A shout-out to Jeremy White at WIRED, whose July 4th piece, “This Buried Apple Feature Turns an iPhone Into the Perfect Kids’ Dumb Phone,” is the basis for this post.

One of the challenges many of us face is how to help our loved ones safely use the Internet when they may be more vulnerable (our kids or elderly family members).

The solutions here have been to buy a specialty “dumb phone” that has no GPS and no way to reach you reliably and costs a lot of money, and is a new operating system to learn, pay a monthly fee to a third-party App company (which now collects data on your kid, so you have traded one problem for another). Or set up Screen Time restrictions that a motivated twelve-year-old will defeat in an afternoon.

Jeremy White found the better answer for iPhone users: Assistive Access. It is free, and it works on an old iPhone you might have in a drawer, as long as it can run iOS 17.

What Assistive Access looks like on a real device

What Assistive Access actually does

Apple built Assistive Access for people with cognitive disabilities. It strips iOS down to large, simple tiles and a very short list of apps that you choose. It is not a filter or a monitoring App. It replaces the operating system’s interface entirely.

With Assistive Access, you can do the following:

Set up an assistive access code that only you know to switch the iPhone between regular mode and assistive access mode. Choose which apps are available to use and what permissions those Apps have. For example, in the camera App, you can choose which camera modes are enabled, disabling videos and selfies if you want. Or, with Phone calls and Messages, you can choose to allow communications only from people in your contacts.

If you do not add a browser, there is no browser. Not a blocked browser. Not a filtered browser. No browser at all. A link arrives in a text message, but it can’t go anywhere because there’s no browser. The ultimate protection from clicking dangerous links. The fake USPS delivery text, the fake bank alert, the “your Apple ID has been locked” text. These all depend on the victim tapping a link and landing on a page that harvests credentials. No browser, no landing page.

One note: some 3rd-party Apps (like Instagram) ship with a built-in browser, so if you enabled that App, browsing could still occur within that App.

If you don’t add a payment App, then it’s much harder to transfer money to a scammer.

You also control who can call and who can text. When you add the Calls App or the Messages App, Apple lets you choose whether the person can communicate with anyone, with all their contacts, or with favorite contacts only. Set it to favorites only, and the unknown number that calls claiming to be a grandchild in jail never rings through in the first place.

Getting out requires your passcode. Exiting Assistive Access means triple-clicking the side button and entering a separate passcode that you set. Make it different from the device passcode, and do not let your kid watch you type it.

How to set it up

Step 1: On the phone you are configuring, go to Settings > Accessibility, scroll to the General section at the very bottom, and tap Assistive Access.

Step 2: Tap Set Up Assistive Access, then Continue.

Step 3: Choose the appearance. Pick Grid if you want the big, friendly tiles. Pick Rows if the person prefers a list (often better for older adults with vision issues).

Step 4: Choose your apps by tapping the green plus icon next to each one you want to allow. If you don’t select it here, they won’t be able to use that App.

Step 5: Customize each App as you add it. Calls and Messages will ask you who the person is allowed to contact. Camera will ask whether to allow selfies and video. Take the time here.

Step 6: Set a separate passcode for Assistive Access. This is what locks the phone into this mode.

A starter App list I would recommend:

Calls (favorites only, or all contacts)

Messages (favorites only, or all contacts)

Camera

Photos

Maps

But the beauty of this feature is that you get to pick which apps are available and which aren’t. You get the safety benefits of a smartphone with the option to pick exactly what features and Apps they are allowed to use. Find My still works, so you can see where they are. They can call you and text you. They can take photos. If you don’t want them to use a browser, they can’t. If you don’t want them being able to add a contact, they can’t.

It can work for kids, or for older adults. You can set up their device the way that you think is safest, and you can change, add, or remove things over time.

The one downside of this method is that you must physically control the device to set it up. Meaning you have to set it up in person.

Some limitations

Emergency calling works differently. Triple-click the side button, then tap Emergency to open the dial pad. Automatic emergency dialing is not available in Assistive Access, and Emergency SOS via satellite does not work while the phone is in this mode. Crash Detection does still work.

Set up Medical ID in the Health app before you turn on Assistive Access. First responders can pull it from the Emergency keypad without a passcode. Apple specifically recommends this.

To text 911 , you either have to exit or add your local emergency number to Contacts as an allowed contact.

Screen Time limits may not apply inside Assistive Access. There are conflicting reports on this, so the advice is to not rely on screen time limits if you’re using Assistive Access.

You cannot power the phone off without exiting the mode first.

It is not a monitoring tool. It restricts what the phone can do. It does not report back to you on what was done.

What I love about this is that it lets you set up a device with the Apps you want to allow and change it over time. As the Wired article says, it’s a great way to get kids or older people started on a smartphone and adjust access over time. It’s free if you have an iPhone and it works.

Stay Safe!

Tate

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