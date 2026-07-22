Your smartwatch or ring knows a lot about you. It knows your heart rate right now. It knows how well you slept last night, how stressed you were on Tuesday, and whether you skipped your workout because you were hungover or sick. It might even know you’re pregnant before you’ve told anyone.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) reviewed ten of the most popular wearable health device makers (Amazfit, Apple, Coros, Garmin, Google/Fitbit, Hume, Oura, Polar, Suunto, and Whoop) and asked two simple questions: Does the company tell you when law enforcement asks for your data? And can the company even see your health data in the first place, or is it locked down so only you can access it? Full article here: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2026/07/most-smart-watches-rings-and-bands-lack-basic-transparency-reports-and-key-privacy.

The key findings

Transparency reports are rare. A transparency report is when a company publicly discloses how often the government asks it for user data. Out of the ten companies EFF reviewed, only Apple and Google (which owns Fitbit) currently publish one. Whoop and Oura at least promise to notify you if law enforcement comes asking, and Oura only added that promise in June 2026. Suunto told EFF they’re “open” to publishing a report someday. EFF couldn’t find a policy for any other company, and they didn’t respond to EFF’s questions. End-to-end encryption is almost nonexistent. This is the big one. End-to-end encryption (E2EE) means your data is scrambled in a way that only you can unlock it; not even the company that made your device can read it. It’s the same protection Signal uses for your messages. Out of every wearable company EFF looked at, only Apple offers this, and only for data stored in the Apple Health App specifically. Garmin, Google, Oura, Whoop, Polar, Amazfit, Coros, Suunto- none of them offer it. This means that for almost every wearable on the market, the company itself can see your heart rate, sleep data, and location history. So can anyone who successfully hacks that company, and so can law enforcement with the right legal paperwork. Local-only storage barely exists either. A handful of Garmin and Polar watches can technically operate without syncing to the cloud, but most models need cloud sync to work with their apps. Apple Watch is the only device EFF found that lets you turn off cloud sync entirely and keep your data on your phone only, without needing a third-party workaround. This data does end up in criminal investigations. EFF cites reporting that wearable data (heart rate, step counts, location) has been used as evidence in several criminal cases. A surveillance vendor called Penlink actually markets fitness trackers to law enforcement as an “overlooked source” of tracking data. The point of this is that your health/fitness information lives on these companies’ servers, is not end-to-end encrypted, and it can be used against you, via legal process, by a rogue employee, or by a hacker that gets access.

I’ve written before about how fitness apps are broadcasting your location (check that post out below if you haven’t already; it’s a good companion to this one).

That post was about who can see your data. This EFF report is about something even more basic: who can access your data at all, regardless of what your privacy settings say.

Unfortunately, you can lock down every sharing setting on your Garmin or Oura account and still have your raw health data sitting on a company’s server, readable by that company, and potentially handed over to whoever asks the right way. Privacy settings control what other people see. Encryption controls what the company can see. Most wearable makers only give you the first one, and sometimes even that is spotty.

That doesn’t mean throw your smartwatch in the trash. It means you should be deliberate about what you sync, what you share, and which device you choose if you’re buying new.

What you can do

Ultimately, I think that people should make informed risk decisions about their privacy and what they are willing to accept. Some people may decide that these devices pose too much risk to them and decide not to use them anymore. Others likely have different risk tolerances. The key is that you make an informed decision that’s best for you!

Lock down your sharing settings, no matter which device you use. You should do this regardless to close the “accidental privacy disclosure gap” where you are sharing more than you really intended.

Garmin Connect : Go to Settings → Privacy and set your activities to “Only Me.” Turn off “Live Tracking” broadcasting unless you actively need it for a specific activity. Review “Segments” and leaderboard participation; both of these expose your location and routine to strangers by default.

Strava (since many of you sync Garmin, Apple Watch, or other devices into Strava): Go to Settings → Privacy Controls → Map Visibility and hide your start/end points, or hide your maps completely. Opt out of Aggregated Data Usage (this is the heatmap setting from my earlier post). Set your profile to followers only.

Apple Health : Go to Settings → Privacy & Security → Health, and review exactly which apps have access to your health data. Most apps ask for way more than they need.

Whoop: Review your Team and social sharing settings in the App and restrict your activity feed to yourself unless you specifically want a training group to see it.

Turn off cloud sync where you can. If your device supports local-only storage (some Garmin and Polar models, and Apple Watch through Health App settings), and you don’t need the social or cross-device features that require syncing, use it. Less data in the cloud is less data that can be requested, breached, or misused.

Think about location data specifically. GPS-enabled fitness watches are, from a privacy perspective, location trackers you strap to your wrist. If you run the same route from your house every morning, that’s your home address, freely available to anyone who gets access to that data.

Read the privacy policy before you buy, not after. Before you buy your next smart watch or ring, check whether the company publishes a transparency report and whether it offers end-to-end encryption or local storage. Right now, Apple Watch is the only mainstream option that checks both boxes, at least for data kept in the Health App.

Ask for better privacy features. EFF’s report includes a good idea: most of these companies have feedback or feature request pages. If you use Garmin, Polar, Suunto, or Whoop, tell them you want end-to-end encryption and a transparency report. Companies respond to customer pressure eventually. Oura may have only added its transparency promise after a journalist wouldn’t let it go.

Stay Safe,

Tate

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