Here are three simple things everyone should do right now to improve their privacy and security posture!

Lock down the privacy on your Google Account. Almost all of us use a Google account for some reason or other, restricting the information collected about you by Google is a critical privacy-enhancing step. Turn off personalized Ads. Navigate to the Google My Ad Center and turn off ad personalization. Turn off history. Go to https://myactivity.google.com, and turn off tracking for Web & App Activity, Timeline (aka location tracking), and YouTube History. I have a whole guide on all the different Google settings available at https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/guide-to-safeguarding-your-google-data for all the privacy tips you can do for your Google Account. Protect your crown jewels accounts with a strong & unique password and strong MFA. Your crown jewels accounts are the accounts that, if an attacker got access to them, would be the most damaging to you. These are probably financial accounts, your primary email account, critical social media, and file/photo storage accounts. Use a password manager. If you use Apple products, use the Passwords App; it’s free and easy to use. If you use Google, Google’s password manager is fine! Use passkeys when available. Otherwise, use an authenticator App for MFA. Use SMS MFA as a last resort (but it’s better than nothing)! Protect the security of your phone. Denying someone physical access to your phone's contents is an important security and privacy measure. Use a strong passcode (at least eight digits, using a combination of numbers and letters is preferred). Have biometrics enabled and use them. Never leave your phone unlocked. Manually lock your phone when you’re not using it (press the side button). Set up auto-lock, so the phone locks if left unattended. Don’t give your unlocked phone to other people.

