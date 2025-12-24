I hope everyone is having an enjoyable end-of-year holiday!

I wanted to take a moment to thank you so much for supporting Tate’s Online Safety Substack and for being committed to improving your privacy and security. Over the last 3 years, we have grown to over 6,000 subscribers and over 7,000 followers, which is fantastic, and have been among the top 100 fastest-growing technology publications on Substack!

In case you were wondering, AI-generated, bringing the gift of privacy and security to all!

As a thank-you and end-of-year gift, I am offering 70% off a 1-year paid subscription! This offer is available from now until January 5, 2026, and gives you access to the entire archive and, more importantly, helps keep this Substack going for another year!

Here are three simple things everyone should do right now to improve their privacy and security posture!

Deactivate the advertising ID on your phone. This is one of the primary ways that companies track you, and the advertising ID can uniquely identify you. Deleting it improves your privacy. iPhone: Settings > Privacy & Security > Apple Advertising > Personalized Ads (make sure this is off) Android: Settings > Security & privacy > Privacy controls > Ads > Delete advertising ID Enable auto-updates for all software on all your devices. This protects you from software vulnerabilities and from attackers exploiting them to deploy malware or compromise your device. Set auto-updates for your operating systems and also your App stores. This is the best way to protect yourself from software-based attacks (also, don’t click on links you don’t trust). Get a secondary phone number and use that instead of your actual number. Every time you put your phone number in a company’s database, you are increasing the likelihood of spam and scams. Protect your phone number by giving out a secondary number you get from Google Voice or TextNow.

Stay Safe, Happy Holidays, and Thank You!

Tate