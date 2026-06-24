A few weeks ago, I wrote about Amazon buying Bee, an always-on AI wearable, and made the case that these recording devices are about to go mainstream (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/always-on-ai-wearables-are-a-huge-privacy-risk-for-everyone). That post built on an earlier one called “AI Devices Are Listening” (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/ai-devices-are-listening), where I first covered Meta Ray-Bans, Limitless, Plaud, and the rest of this category. The point in both was simple. These devices are out there, they’re capturing your conversations whether you consented or not, and you should start assuming any conversation could be recorded.

This week, Meta launched a brand new line of AI glasses, and the big news is the price (The Verge has a good hands-on writeup here: https://www.theverge.com/tech/954052/meta-glasses-hands-on-kylie-jenner-smart-glasses-price-battery-privacy). The new Meta Adventurer and Meta Fury frames start at $299, about $80 cheaper than the Ray-Ban Meta glasses they’re based on. There’s even a $399 version designed with Kylie Jenner that lets you replace the AI voice with an AI-generated version of her voice. They went on sale immediately at Meta.com, Best Buy, Amazon, LensCrafters, and Sunglass Hut.

When a privacy-invasive device gets cheaper and gets a celebrity fashion collaboration, it stops being a niche gadget for tech enthusiasts and starts becoming something people wear every day.

From a business perspective, this makes sense for Meta. The more of these glasses they sell, the more cameras and microphones they have feeding data back to them, and the more “everyday” the devices become, the less anyone questions being recorded by them. The numbers show the strategy is working. Smart glasses’ daily active users nearly tripled year over year, according to Meta’s April earnings call, and Meta and EssilorLuxottica (the eyewear company behind Ray-Ban and Oakley) already control more than 80% of the smart glasses market, according to Counterpoint Research data cited by TechCrunch (https://techcrunch.com/2026/06/23/meta-debuts-new-cheaper-smart-glasses-under-its-own-brand/). In its own announcement, Meta calls these “the world’s best-selling AI glasses” and says the goal is to make them part of people’s everyday lives (https://www.meta.com/blog/introducing-meta-glasses-a-range-of-new-styles-from-meta-and-essilorluxottica-starting-at-299/). The whole point of the cheaper line and the Kylie Jenner collab is to push these glasses out of gadget reviews and into lifestyle and beauty press, in front of buyers who aren’t thinking about privacy at all.

And it’s not just Meta. A week before the new Meta line dropped, Snap unveiled its own consumer smart glasses, called Specs, at $2,195 (TechCrunch covered it here: https://techcrunch.com/2026/06/16/snap-finally-debuts-its-long-awaited-ar-glasses-specs-and-oof-they-arent-cheap/). Google has announced its own line of AI glasses, too.

Every big tech company is racing to put a camera, a microphone, and an AI assistant on your face, and the cheap end of that race is exactly where these become something everyone is wearing.

Why this is a privacy risk

These glasses have a 12-megapixel camera that shoots 3K video, a five-microphone array, and the ability to capture photos and video hands-free. The person wearing them made a conscious choice to record their world. You didn’t. If you’re standing next to someone wearing these, your face, your voice, and your conversation can be captured without you ever agreeing to it.

The facial recognition problem. In June 2026, Wired published an investigation revealing that Meta had quietly distributed dormant facial recognition code, internally called “NameTag,” into the Meta AI companion App that every pair of these glasses requires. The code was sitting on more than 50 million phones. It wasn’t active, but a security researcher confirmed the full system worked on a test image and described it as “one switch away” from turning on. The way this would work is that the glasses would detect a face, convert it into a biometric signature (a “faceprint”), and match it against a database to instantly identify the individual.

After the public outcry, Meta stripped the code out in a June 8 App update, and the EFF called it a win. Meta built this capability, can rebuild it, and Meta’s own CTO, Andrew Bosworth, called facial recognition “the number one request from users” at the launch event. The capability is one software update away. Think about what that means for a bad actor (a stalker or an abuser) who could identify a stranger on the street in real time, then find everything about them (email, phone, address, etc.) from data that is available on all of us out there.

The human review problem. A federal class-action lawsuit filed in March 2026 alleges that footage from these glasses, including extremely private moments, was routed to human contractors overseas for review. Meta says users were notified in the terms of service. The Texas Attorney General’s office says data annotators at Sama, a subcontractor that works for Meta, were able to access private moments like bathroom visits, and that one Sama worker said faces are not always blurred automatically (despite claims that they always are).

The government is now investigating. In May 2026, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation into Meta Glasses over exactly these privacy concerns (CBS News covered it here: https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/meta-glasses-texas-investigation-5-20-2026/). His office flagged that the glasses capture video, audio, and people’s facial geometry, and made a point I want you to hear from someone other than me. Paxton’s office stated that while the glasses have a small LED indicator that’s supposed to light up when recording, it’s “easily hidden and not active when the glasses are in an ‘always enabled’ mode.”

What Meta says (and why you have to trust them on it)

Meta has answers ready for all of this, of course. In its launch announcement, the company lists “Privacy first” as a feature, saying the glasses have “clear, easy settings” that help you control what you share, as well as built-in safeguards to respect the privacy of people around you. Elsewhere, Meta has marketed its glasses as “designed for privacy, controlled by you.”

Responding to the Texas investigation, Meta said privacy and data protection are “core to every product” it builds, and that the concerns come from reporting that doesn’t reflect the full picture.

Regarding the facial recognition code, a Meta spokesperson called the Wired findings “merely evidence” of exploration, said nothing had shipped to consumers, and promised transparency if any feature ever launches. And every pair has an LED that lights up when the camera is recording.

The problem with Meta’s statements is that every one of those assurances asks you to trust Meta. Look closely at that line about “safeguards to respect the privacy of people around you,” because that’s the one that matters most to you as a bystander, and Meta never says what those safeguards actually are beyond the recording light.

You have to trust that “controlled by you” includes you, the person being recorded (it doesn’t; the “you” is the wearer). You have to trust that the facial recognition code stays gone. You have to trust that a stranger in another country isn’t reviewing your private moments. You have to trust that a small LED is enough of a warning and that nobody disables it.

So the real question is whether Meta has earned that trust, and many of you know my skepticism of Meta in this area. Meta paid $1.4 billion to Texas in 2024 and $650 million to Illinois in 2021 to settle claims that it captured people’s faceprints without consent, using a facial recognition feature that was turned on by default for every user. That’s on top of a $5 billion FTC settlement in 2019 over privacy violations. This is a company that builds the privacy-invasive feature first and pays the fine later. I think the evidence is clear: Meta is not a company you should trust with your personal data.

What you can do

This is a hard problem because, in this privacy context, you don’t have much control, similar to video surveillance.

Assume you might be recorded by audio or video at all times, and act accordingly.

Know these devices are out there, and that they’re getting harder to spot. The new Meta line dropped the Ray-Ban branding and comes in ordinary-looking frames. The Kylie version looks like normal fashion glasses. You can no longer assume “smart glasses” look like a gadget.

Look for the recording light. Every pair has an LED that’s supposed to light up when the camera is active. If you see it, you’re being recorded. But know that this is a weak protection. The light is small, it’s drawn sustained criticism for being easy to miss, and security researchers have documented modification kits that disable it entirely. So don’t rely on the light alone.

Ask, and state that you don’t consent. If you suspect someone is recording you, ask them to turn the device off and put it away. Simply communicating that you don’t want to be recorded will usually prompt the other party to stop. Depending on your state’s laws, making your non-consent clear may also give you some legal protection if the conversation ever matters down the road.

Reduce your visibility to facial recognition now, before it’s switched on. Even though Meta pulled NameTag for the moment, the right move is to lower your footprint in the systems that power this kind of identification. Lock down who can see the photos you post on social media. And use the opt-out processes on the major reverse face-search engines, PimEyes (https://pimeyes.com) and FaceCheck.ID (https://facecheck.id), to remove your images from their results.

Remember one of my core privacy principles: if a bad actor can’t find you, they can’t hack you, harass you, or harm you. Facial recognition only works if there’s already data out there to match you against, so the less of you that’s findable, the safer you are.

Choose not to buy this technology. I’m not sure this is viable, but if enough of the population chooses not to buy them, companies won’t make or sell them because it won’t be profitable.

Stay Safe!

Tate

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