Tate's Online Safety Substack

Tate's Online Safety Substack

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Alex Valentine's avatar
Alex Valentine
5d

Talk about a low trust--no trust--society. We're quickly descending into a tech enabled version of the Soviet Union where people never knew if the person next to them was an informant or not. Great.

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Kay Coughlin's avatar
Kay Coughlin
5d

I'm going to start pinning a note to my chest that clearly reads, "I do not consent to be recorded via video or audio." I'll need to get a button made at some point, but I'll just start by putting the message on a piece of paper.

Also, I wonder if these glasses will be illegal in states that have laws banning kids from using social media?

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1 reply by Tate Jarrow
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