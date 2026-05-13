Tate's Online Safety Substack

Tate's Online Safety Substack

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Adam Groce's avatar
Adam Groce
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Regulation is behind the science here all over the place. Lots of data privacy regulation is written in terms of "personally identifiable information" or "re-identification" even though the expert understanding has long moved beyond that. If regulations can't move with the science, or if regulators are well behind the private sector on technical understanding, it's very hard to do anything about privacy concerns.

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