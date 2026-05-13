When a company tells you your data is “anonymized,” that doesn’t mean it’s private or that your data can’t be tied back to you. Last week, one of Google’s top scientists sent a letter to the European Commission warning that the proposed anonymization method that Google is supposed to comply with (since they are being required to share their search data) can be broken in less than two hours, which Google’s own red team was able to do. This is documented in a recent Technology.org article (Google to Brussels: Your anonymisation isn’t as anonymous as you think), based on the original Reuters reporting.

What happened

Under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which essentially treats Google Search as a monopoly, Google is being forced to share parts of its search data with competitors like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Perplexity. We’re talking about the actual content of what people search for: their search queries, the links they click, and the pages they view. The EU planned to “anonymize” this data first by stripping out account IDs, IP addresses, precise timestamps, and a few other obvious identifiers before handing it over.

Sergei Vassilvitskii, a distinguished scientist at Google since 2012 and one of the most-cited researchers in the field of differential privacy, wrote to Brussels with a blunt finding: his team re-identified individual users from the “anonymized” data in under two hours.

This isn’t a new problem. Back in 2006, AOL released a data set of “anonymized” search queries from over 650,000 users. Within days, reporters at the New York Times identified user #4417749 by name: Thelma Arnold, a 62-year-old widow from Lilburn, Georgia. They figured it out from her own queries (things like “landscapers in Lilburn, Ga,” “homes sold in shadow lake subdivision gwinnett county georgia,” and searches for several people with the last name Arnold). Her reaction to a reporter was perfect: “My goodness, it’s my whole personal life. I had no idea somebody was looking over my shoulder.”

This story is more than just Google or the EU; it exposes a fundamental truth about your data and how even anonymized data can de-anonymize you.

An example: your own searches reveal who you are

Most people don’t think of their search history as personal data. It feels temporary, like the questions evaporate as soon as you click a link. They don’t. Google keeps your search history for a long time and ties it to your account if you let them.

Think about what you actually search for in a normal week. Here are some examples.

Monday: “directions home from work” (reveals your home address AND your workplace)

Tuesday: “[your child’s school name] PTA meeting” (reveals your child’s school)

Wednesday: searching your own name to see what comes up (gives away your identity directly)

Thursday: “symptoms of [specific health condition]” (reveals private health information)

Friday: “best dermatologist near [your neighborhood]” (confirms your location and adds another health detail)

Saturday: “[your spouse’s name] LinkedIn” (reveals your relationship and your spouse’s identity)

Even with the account ID and IP address stripped out, those six queries together are almost certainly enough to identify a specific person. Now imagine how much information can be gleaned from years of such data.

This is how deanonymization actually works. You don’t need a giant leak of obviously identifying information. You need enough small fragments that, when combined with other public data (property records, LinkedIn, social media, news mentions, data broker profiles), they fit only one person. I have written about this principle before in my posts on location data and ad tracking.

The more data points, the easier it gets.

AI is making this dramatically easier to do (and worse for privacy)

For most of the last twenty years, deanonymization attacks were technically possible but required more effort. A skilled analyst with the right datasets could do this, but it would take more time and be more expensive.

That has changed with AI.

AI can now correlate massive datasets in seconds and use its intelligence and judgment to make the analysis smarter and more effective. What used to take a researcher days or hours takes a model minutes or even seconds. AI is also remarkably good at making inferences from incomplete information. I wrote about this in my post on AI photo interpretation, where ChatGPT identified the exact location of a photo I took just from background details (it figured out it was a race at Jones Beach State Park).

The same logic applies to “anonymized” data. AI can pull a name from a face. It can match a location pattern to a home address. It can tie an ad ID to a person. And once AI gets you keyed to a single identifier (an email, an address, a name, a phone number), every other “anonymized” data set becomes deanonymized for you.

AI has changed what “anonymized” actually means in practice. It now means “anonymized until somebody with a computer decides to spend an afternoon on it.”

What this means for you

You cannot necessarily rely on a company telling you that your data is “anonymized,” “aggregated,” or “de-identified” to keep you anonymous. Those words will mean less every year as AI gets better.

The best protection is to make sure the data isn’t collected, stored, or retained in the first place.

This is one of my privacy principles: reduce your footprint. The less data that exists about you, the less can ever be tied back to you.

What you can do

Here are the most important steps to restrict your data at the source. Most of these take only a few minutes.

1. Default to not sharing data. Whenever a company, App, device, or website gives you the option to limit what they collect, store, retain, or share, take it. Turn off “help us improve” toggles. Decline personalization. Opt out of data sharing with partners. Disable history. The fewer companies that hold your data, the less there is that can be used to deanonymize you later.

2. Turn off Google history. Go to https://myactivity.google.com and turn off Web & App Activity, Timeline (location history), and YouTube History. Then delete your existing stored data. If you only do one thing from this list, do this. I cover this in detail in my Three Settings To Improve Google Privacy post and my Comprehensive Guide to Google Privacy.

3. Turn off Google Ad Personalization. Go to https://myadcenter.google.com/personalizationoff and turn it off. This also stops Google from sharing your data with partner websites and apps.

4. Disable the advertising ID on your phone. This is the unique identifier that lets data brokers tie your activity across different apps to the same person. Without it, your “anonymized” data is much harder to correlate.

On iPhone:

Settings → Privacy & Security → Apple Advertising → turn off “Personalized Ads”

Settings → Privacy & Security → Tracking → do not “Allow Apps to Request to Track”

On Android:

Settings → Security & Privacy → Privacy → Ads → Delete advertising ID.

I have a full post on this.

5. Use a secondary email and phone number. This is one of the best ways to break the link between your identity and your data trail. If your real name and contact information aren’t sitting in every database, the deanonymization attack gets harder. I have posts on setting up a secondary email and a secondary phone number using Google Voice.

Wrapping up

Just because something is “anonymized” doesn’t mean it’s safe or private for you. Small fragments of data, combined with other small fragments, can paint a complete picture of who you are, what you do, and where you go. AI has made this far easier than it has ever been, and it’s only going to get faster.

The only truly anonymous data is the data that doesn’t exist. Restrict what gets shared, what gets stored, what gets retained wherever you can!

Stay Safe!

Tate

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