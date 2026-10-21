Tate's Online Safety Substack

Tate's Online Safety Substack

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Steven Vincent's avatar
Steven Vincent
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The Spirit Airlines detail is the one that stuck with me: 500 million Teams messages outliving the company that wrote them, then going to auction. Your Two-Device Rule is good advice, and it also shows how much of the burden now lands on each person.

The deeper problem is that workplace privacy rests on policies and contracts, and those can change hands along with the data. In a piece on AI strategy I argued we should "Make alignment structural through local execution, open weights, and portable data, rather than relying on terms-of-service commitments." The same applies at work. When the AI runs where the records already live, on hardware the organization and its people control, there's far less to put up for bid.

Your question for HR is a great one. I'd add a second: does our AI come to our data, or does our data go to the AI?

https://www.thesingularityproject.ai/p/superintelligence-strategy-the-perfect

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