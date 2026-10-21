Previously, I wrote about Meta installing software on employee laptops to capture keystrokes, mouse movements, and screenshots to train its AI (Meta is Logging Every Keystroke of their Employees). I said then that the profit motive had arrived, and that other companies would start selling their employees’ data to companies like Meta.

That’s now happening, and it’s happening fast.

A new Business Insider report found that AI labs and data brokers are paying companies for their employees’ Slack messages (including private DMs), emails, documents, and code. These companies are getting six-figure offers for this data, and employees almost certainly don’t know it’s happening.

This is a great reminder that none of us have an expectation of privacy at work, and that our use of company systems allows the company to use our data however they want, including selling it to a 3rd party.

You can check out my earlier posts on this topic: Crossing the Line, Don’t Let Your Work Device Betray You, and The Two-Device Rule.

I recommend adopting the mindset that anything you do on a work device, work email, Slack, or other messaging is visible to your company, could be used against you, or could be shared with a 3rd party.

Your work messages are now a product

AI labs are trying to build AI agents that can do white-collar work. To do that, they need examples of how real work actually gets done (the back-and-forth in Slack, the email threads, the documents, the decisions). AI companies are running short of fresh public data to train on, so the next source is the inside of companies. Gartner estimates that spending on data for AI will grow from under $1 billion last year to almost $6.5 billion in 2027 (Business Insider).

Micro1 announced on October 9 that it will spend $1 billion over the next 12 months buying and licensing company data, financed by Citi and Hercules Capital. Its payment tiers start at $100,000+ and go above $1 million for highly unique data (The Next Web). Its revenue chief told Business Insider that if a company won’t sell its Slack, CRM, or email records, the rest of its data is worth less. In other words, your messages are the part they want most (Business Insider).

Polyshares licenses what it calls a business's operating record to AI labs, and its list includes Slack, email, Drive, spreadsheets, support tickets, design files, and call recordings (Reclaim The Net). Its cofounder, Ryan Lock, compares the market to the Texas oil boom of the early 1900s, when prospectors bought cheap land from farmers who didn’t know what lay underneath. He says the pitch looks like double the market price, with an answer due by Friday (Business Insider).

Spirit Airlines shut down in May, and bankruptcy court is selling its internal records. The trove includes about 100 million employee emails, 500 million Microsoft Teams messages, and employee payroll and time card records. Google won the August auction with a $10 million bid, and Micro1 later came in higher at $12.5 million (PYMNTS, The Next Web).

A t an all-hands in August, SpaceX told employees that the company’s AI, Grok, would be trained on their data. Elon Musk framed it as a good thing (Business Insider).

Meta tried to train AI on employee keystrokes and mouse movements (the subject of my April post). The tracking was mandatory, and its CTO told staff there was no opt-out. More than 1,500 employees signed a petition against it, and Meta’s response was a 30-minute pause button plus exemptions for a small group (TechCentral). In June, Meta paused the program after the collected data proved visible across the whole company (Engadget). Meta says participation would be optional if it comes back, and Business Insider reports it hasn’t restarted (Business Standard, Business Insider).

“Anonymized” is a promise, not a protection

Every company in this market says the data is anonymized or “de-identified.” Micro1 says it removes personal information “when relevant” (The Next Web).

Anonymization usually works by stripping out obvious identifiers and reselling the rest. Business Insider describes brokers removing things like Social Security Numbers and home addresses before passing data to AI labs. The problem is that your messages are full of things that identify you anyway. Your job title, your team, your manager’s name, the project you’re on, the city you mentioned, the surgery your kid had last spring. Put enough of those together, and you’re not anonymous anymore.

And you have to trust that it’s actually done right

Even if anonymization worked perfectly in theory, you have to trust that it’s actually being done, and done well. There’s no way to know if it’s actually being done properly.

And once your data is used to train an AI model, you can’t get it back. If the scrubbing missed something, you probably won’t find out (and if you do, it’s too late).

Here are examples of this already breaking down.

Meta’s employee data. Meta’s CTO said the data would be tightly controlled. Instead, it was viewable across the company, and it included private conversations and performance records that were supposed to be anonymized (Reclaim The Net). The Spirit Airlines sale. As Reclaim The Net reported in August, the sale agreement was built to keep the links between records intact, so a single pseudonymous employee could still be traced from their mailbox to their payroll file. And the court-appointed privacy official who recommended approving the sale in October said her review covered passengers, not employees (The Next Web).

Then there’s the stolen data problem. Business Insider reported that one group tried to sell a large company’s codebase to AI data vendors for millions, only to find it had been stolen. Whenever there’s money to be made with data, bad actors jump at the opportunity.

You have no expectation of privacy at work

This is all perfectly legal.

When you started your job, you probably signed an IT or acceptable use policy that says the company can monitor anything on its devices, networks, and accounts. Under the federal Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA), an employer with a monitoring policy in place can generally monitor email sent on its systems (McDonald Hopkins). Courts look for whether you had a “reasonable expectation of privacy,” and a signed policy that says “we monitor everything” is basically the company’s proof that you didn’t.

On Slack’s Business+ and Enterprise Grid plans, workspace owners can apply to export everything, including private channels and DMs (Slack Help Center). And as I wrote in December, Google now lets employers store and access end-to-end encrypted RCS messages on managed Pixel phones (The Two-Device Rule).

A reminder from my February 2025 post: private companies are not bound by the Fourth Amendment. The government needs a warrant (or your consent) to search your stuff. Your employer only needs to own the laptop.

No federal privacy law changes this. Emory law professor Ifeoma Ajunwa told Business Insider that the lack of one leaves few legal barriers to companies collecting employee data for AI training.

It’s not just what you type. The room is listening too.

The same logic can apply to what you say at work also.

AI notetakers (Otter.ai, Fireflies, Zoom AI Companion, Microsoft Copilot) are in a lot of meetings now, creating records of what was said.

There are also physical recording devices. I’ve written a lot about always-on AI wearables, camera glasses, and recording devices that look like pins, pendants, or credit cards (Is there an AI device listening to your conversation?, Always-on AI Wearables Are Going Mainstream, Flock is Nothing Compared to What Wearable AI Companies Are Going to Know).

Your work computer and phone, your work accounts, your meetings, and the people around you can all be recording, and that recording can be kept, searched, and sold.

What You Can Do

Use the billboard test. Before you send a work message, ask yourself if you’d be OK seeing it on a billboard with your name on it. If not, don’t send it on a work system. Assume your boss, HR, legal, and an AI company will all read it eventually. Move personal conversations off work chat. This includes DMs with work friends. If you want to vent, gossip, talk about your health, or talk about your job search, do it with an encrypted messaging App like Signal on your personal phone. Never put personal accounts on work devices. From my earlier post, the short list: Don’t log into personal email on your work computer (in the mail App or the browser).

Don’t link iMessage, WhatsApp, or Signal to your work laptop. If it’s on your screen, your employer can see it.

Don’t sync personal photos, files, or your personal password manager.

Don’t create a personal browser profile on your work computer. It doesn’t protect you! Carry two phones (and use two computers). This is the Two-Device Rule (details here). Avoid BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) if you can. If you’re forced to use your personal phone for work, read exactly what you’re agreeing to install, and keep work apps in a separate work profile. Keep personal details out of work systems. Don’t put your medical info, family issues, finances, or side business in work tickets, docs, or chats. And DON’T job hunt from your work laptop. Check for recorders before you speak. When you join a meeting, look at the participant list for an AI notetaker. If one shows up and the conversation is sensitive, it’s fair to ask them to turn it off. Assume the recording keeps going until the call actually ends, so don’t keep talking after people “leave.” Also watch for camera glasses and recording pins in the office (the ZuckOff App can help spot some of them). Ask your employer the direct question. Ask HR or IT: “Do we license or sell employee data (Slack, email, documents, meeting recordings) for AI training?” and “Have we opted out of our vendors’ AI training?” You might not get a great answer, but asking puts it on their radar. Also reread your IT and AI policies so you know what you agreed to. Leave nothing behind when you leave a job. Spirit’s ex-employees learned that a company’s records can outlive the company. Before your last day (or better, never), make sure nothing personal lives on work systems.

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