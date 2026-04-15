The cardinal rule for downloading and using software is first to ask whether you trust the company or organization that developed it. This can be difficult to ascertain, and it’s reasonable to expect that an official US Government App would follow best practices for privacy and security, but unfortunately, the White House App that launched at the end of March proves that this is not the case.

A security researcher who goes by Thereallo took the Android version of the App apart and wrote up exactly what’s inside it. It’s worth a read if you’re into the technical side: https://thereallo.dev/blog/decompiling-the-white-house-app. IBTimes covered the story here (https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/white-house-app-gps-tracking-controversy-1788974), Gizmodo here (https://gizmodo.com/trumps-new-white-house-app-is-mildly-concerning-and-weird-for-a-lot-of-reasons-2000739756), and another analysis at https://www.atomic.computer/blog/white-house-app-security-analysis/.

The White House App is a free App for iPhone and Android, published by the White House. It mostly just repackages content from whitehouse.gov and the administration’s social media feeds into a mobile-friendly format.

What it’s supposed to do

The White House pitched it as a way for people to get news straight from the administration without going through the media. The official features include breaking news alerts, live briefings, photo galleries, a button to text the president, and a one-tap link to submit tips to ICE.

What it actually does

What Therallo found inside the App, in non-technical lingo, is not great.

1. It has location tracking built in and ready to go.

The App includes code that can ping your exact location every 4.5 minutes while you’re using it, and every 9.5 minutes in the background, and send those coordinates to a third-party marketing company called OneSignal (more on this company later). This tracking appears to be dormant right now. There’s a switch that has to be flipped for it to fire, and it’s not clear whether it’s actually turned on. But the fact that this even exists in the App is problematic. Obviously, a privacy-respecting App would not ship with any of this inside it in the first place.

2. Every time you open the App, it phones home to a marketing company.

Even if you never grant the App any permissions, every time you launch it, it sends a unique ID for your phone, your IP address, your device model, your operating system version, your time zone, and other details to OneSignal’s servers. That’s more than enough to track which phone belongs to which person over time. Imagine opening a newspaper and a marketing company getting a notification every time you do it. That’s what’s happening here.

3. When you tap a link, the App secretly deletes privacy notices from every website you visit.

The App has its own little built-in browser for opening links. The App has been programmed to quietly hide the cookie and consent popups, along with login prompts, paywall notices, and privacy banners. Those boxes exist because of privacy laws. An App that silently removes them is making privacy decisions for you, on your behalf, for the benefit of the tracking companies, which is not great. The researchers at atomic.computer noted this code was removed in a later iOS update (version 47.0.4), but the fact that it shipped in the first place tells you everything about the development standards here.

4. It loaded code from a random person’s personal webpage.

To play YouTube videos within the App, it pulled code from a random developer's personal GitHub page, which is certainly not a good security practice. If that account ever gets hacked, whoever took it over could run their own code inside the White House App on millions of people’s phones. In a later iOS update, the White House quietly changed the default to load the video player from whitehouse.gov instead. However, the original personal GitHub link is still sitting in the App as a fallback, so the risk isn't fully gone, and doesn’t change the fact that it shipped like this!

5. The permissions list is filled with unnecessary things for a news App.

The App requests access to your precise location, your fingerprint, your face, and other biometrics, the ability to modify or delete files on your phone, and the ability to run automatically when you turn your phone on.

6. It profiles you extensively through that same marketing company.

OneSignal isn’t just sending push notifications. It’s tagging you for marketing segments, tracking which notifications you open and which you ignore, and tying your usage across multiple devices. This is the kind of profiling you’d expect from a retail App trying to sell you stuff, not an official government news channel.

A word on OneSignal

This App is heavily leveraging OneSignal. OneSignal markets itself as a push notification service, but the actual product is what the company calls a “customer engagement platform,” which means it is a marketing and profiling service for apps. Their whole business is built on helping App developers tag users, sort them into marketing segments, track which notifications people open, and tie a person’s activity together across multiple devices. It’s a commercial profiling operation.

OneSignal is one of the most common location-tracking tools in the App ecosystem. Independent academic research published in 2025 found OneSignal to be among the most widespread pieces of code collecting GPS location across thousands of Android apps. If you have a handful of apps on your phone, there’s a reasonable chance OneSignal is already watching at least one of them.

OneSignal’s own servers can flip the tracking switch, not just the App developer. Researchers at atomic.computer, who took apart the iOS version of the White House App, found that OneSignal’s servers can remotely turn location tracking on or off, and can change whether your privacy consent is required, without any new App update and without Apple or the user being notified. So even if the White House swore today that location tracking is off, OneSignal itself could turn it back on from its end tomorrow. The light switch is not in the hands of the people who built the App.

The bigger picture: when a company’s business model is engagement and profiling, your behavioral data is the product they sell to their customers. If it’s free, you’re the product. A government App can deliver push notifications in many ways without granting access to a commercial profiling company. The fact that this one chose to do so anyway tells you something about how much weight your privacy was given in the design decisions.

Conclusion

My view on this is that, at best, this App was written by amateurish developers with little to no regard for privacy and security. At worst, it was done maliciously to collect user data. The fact that this App was published with so many problems tells you all you need to know.

Simple fix. Don’t download this App. Don’t use this App.

What you can do

1. Don’t install the White House App. If you already have it, delete it.

2. This is a good reminder to audit your location permissions for every App on your phone. The White House App is a loud example of a general problem. Most of us have dozens of apps we’ve given location access to without a second thought. Open your phone’s settings and set every App to the minimum needed. If an App doesn’t need your location to do its job, set it to “Never.” My full guide is here: https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/keep-your-location-private-a-primer.

3. Turn off your advertising ID. This is one of the most important privacy moves any of us can make, and it takes less than a minute. It makes it harder for companies like OneSignal to fingerprint your device uniquely. Details here: https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/disable-advertisingid-now.

5. Only install apps from companies and organizations you actually trust. The lesson of Temu (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/dont-use-temu-app), TikTok, and now the White House App is the same: make sure you trust the organization creating the software, and if you don’t, don’t use the App or service.

Stay Safe!

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