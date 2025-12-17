Today, I want to recommend that people move away from Chrome, especially on their mobile devices, to preserve privacy and minimize tracking on the Internet.

Why you shouldn’t use Chrome

The answer to this is fingerprinting, and Chrome does it really well (which is bad for user privacy). Fingerprinting is when small details about your device and browser that are naturally exposed by the browser are tied to a unique ID, allowing it to track you across sites, even without cookies. Here’s a good article to learn more about fingerprinting: https://www.adexchanger.com/data-driven-thinking/googles-fingerprinting-update-might-trigger-the-next-battle-for-digital-privacy/.

Fingerprinting means you can be uniquely tracked through your browser and the signals it leaks, including the sites you visit, your activity, and even your location. If you can be uniquely tracked, it is a privacy risk!

Some of the things your browser can see:

Network and location: IP address, geolocation, ISP, or mobile carrier.​

System and browser: OS type and version, Chrome version, user‑agent string, CPU/GPU model, device type (phone, desktop, TV).​

Configuration: language, timezone, screen size and pixel density, installed fonts, color depth, Do‑Not‑Track flag, cookie settings.​

Browser state: installed extensions (often indirectly inferred), media devices count, supported APIs, and other feature‑detection results.

Furthermore, in early 2025, Google backed away from its plan to deprecate 3rd-party cookies (which are also used to track you), and also announced a policy relaxation allowing 3rd parties to use fingerprinting to track you. This means that Google allows companies to use fingerprinting to track you. Cookies are easier to block with existing technologies like AdBlocker extensions; however, fingerprinting cannot be turned off in Chrome.

Apple has shifted its marketing messaging to fundamentally issue a warning to users about using the Chrome browser. Here are the marketing messages you can find on Apple’s website: https://www.apple.com/safari/privacy/, explicitly calling out Chrome.



Google, on the other hand, is moving in the opposite direction by allowing 3rd parties to use fingerprinting. A great article from ghacks.net explains the policy change: https://www.ghacks.net/2025/01/13/google-allows-advertisers-to-fingerprint-you-for-even-better-tracking/.

“Previously, Google did not allow advertisers to pass any information to it that

Google could use or recognize as personally-identifiable information.

permanently identifies a particular device (such as a mobile phone’s unique device identifier if such an identifier cannot be reset).

The second rule has been removed in the new policy. In other words, advertisers may identify users based on the devices that they use and may pass the information to Google for tracking purposes.”

From a business perspective, this makes sense for Google. Google’s primary revenue source is ad-based revenue, and the more precisely a person can be targeted with relevant ads, the better their ad network is, and the more money they can make from it. However, this is precisely why the incentives for Google to preserve your privacy are misaligned with its business model.

What should you do?

Get a new browser — don’t use Chrome.

Because of fingerprinting and Chrome’s lack of built-in privacy protections (and allowing for the use of cookies and fingerprinting), don’t use this browser if you care about protecting your privacy.

Safari is the best-known mainstream browser and a good privacy choice (read my previous post on this for more on why: https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/safaris-privacy-weapon-unlock-its-protection-with-advanced-settings).

There are also many privacy-forward browsers or even privacy-first browsers to explore, like Brave, Firefox, DuckDuckGo, Proton, Mullvad, to name just a few.

A great way to test how well your browser protects you from fingerprinting is to use EFF’s Cover Your Tracks tool, which tests how well your browser minimizes tracking (https://coveryourtracks.eff.org/). Just navigate to the page and press “Test your Browser” to learn how well your browser protects you. Here are the results for Chrome and Safari. You can see the difference. Chrome has a unique fingerprint, whereas Safari has a randomized fingerprint.

Chrome

Chrome Browser Results from EFF’s tracking test

Note that this Chrome browser appears to be unique among the 383,002 tested in the past 45 days!

Safari

Safari’s tracking results from EFF

Final thoughts

I recognize that billions of people use Chrome, and it is the world's most-used and popular browser. Chromium is the open-source component that powers Chrome, on which many other browsers are built.

If you can’t break away from Chrome for some reason, here are some tips.

Stay Safe!

Tate