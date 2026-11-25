Happy Thanksgiving Eve! As a subscriber, you qualify for my biggest deal of the year: 70% off an annual subscription to Tate’s Online Safety Substack. This is my early Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer, and it runs through Tuesday, December 1. Thank you so much for your support!

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Since this is the busiest online shopping week of the year, I also wanted to provide some tips on how to shop safely and avoid scams!

Last week, the FTC published a consumer alert warning holiday shoppers that scammers buy paid search ads on Google and Bing. These ads can show up right next to real retailers’ websites, and sometimes at the very top of the page.

Click the wrong one, and you could pay a bad actor for something that never arrives, or hand over your card number and personal information. The FTC’s advice is simple: skip the sponsored results and scroll down to the regular ones (FTC).

This is a great reminder of a rule I wrote about last year in Just Don’t Click on Ads: A Simple Rule. The holidays are when this rule matters most.

This is a really big problem on social media feeds like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and others. Bad actors and scammers can buy ads and easily fake brands or create completely fake companies to sell products that look real but aren't.

The FTC’s own data shows how big this problem is. Americans reported losing $2.1 billion to scams that started on social media in 2025, and shopping scams were the most reported type. More than 40% of people who lost money to a social media scam said it started when they ordered something they saw in an ad (FTC). And because AI can now generate polished product photos in seconds, fake stores look more legitimate than ever (The Spokesman-Review).

Some tips to stay safe while shopping online

Don’t click on ads. Search ads, Facebook and Instagram ads, TikTok ads. All of them. If an ad shows you something you want, close it and look up the product yourself, or find the store yourself in a browser. Go directly to the store. Type the web address into your browser, or use the retailer’s official App. If you do use a search engine, scroll past anything labeled “Sponsored” because those are ads. Remember: if it sounds too good to be true, it is! Fake stores win by offering deals that real retailers can’t match. Watch for these red flags: Amazing discounts. Real stores don’t sell a new electric bike for $50 or a designer bag at 90% off.

Big brands at tiny prices. The FTC says many shopping scam ads lead to sites that pretend to be well-known brands, using huge discounts to lure you in.

Pressure to buy right now. Countdown timers, “only 2 left!” banners, and “today only” pricing are designed to rush you past your own judgment.

Hot items in stock when they’re sold out everywhere else. If the big retailers can’t get it, a store you’ve never heard of probably can’t either. Check out any store you don’t recognize. Before you buy, search the store’s name plus “scam” or “complaint” to see what other shoppers say. Be extra suspicious of brand-new sites, since fake stores pop up and disappear quickly. Pro tip: Not sure about a site? Paste the link into my company’s free Jacana Scam Check tool. It also works on suspicious texts and emails, and there’s no account or download required. Pay with a credit card. Credit cards let you get refunded if an order never shows up, and the money doesn’t come straight out of your bank account. Avoid debit cards, and NEVER pay an online store with a wire transfer, Zelle, Venmo, gift cards, or crypto. Use a secondary email for shopping. Every store wants your email address, and many of them will get breached or share it. Instead, create a secondary email and use that when shopping online. Check out my post on how to use a secondary email. Watch your statements and turn on transaction alerts. Set up alerts in your bank and card Apps for every transaction over $1 on all of your credit and debit cards. Bad actors often test a stolen card with a tiny charge before making a big one, so a $1 alert gives you an early warning to lock the card before real damage is done. Report anything you don’t recognize to your bank right away.

The 70% off annual subscription deal ends Tuesday, December 1. Paid subscribers get every post and the full archive of privacy and security tips, and you’ll support me and my mission to help everyone stay safe online and keep this Substack going.

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If you made it this far, don’t forget to check out my Scam-Protection Startup, Jacana. We are building Scam-Protection Software for everyone because it’s becoming impossible to spot scams on your own now, and bad actors are using AI to attack us. We need defenses!

As a subscriber to Tate’s Online Safety Substack, you can apply for our service for free at hellojacana.com/trusted-testers-signup.

Stay Safe, and Happy Thanksgiving!

Tate