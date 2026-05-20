Bitcoin Depot, the largest bitcoin ATM operator in the US, just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy (https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/18/3296277/0/en/bitcoin-depot-initiates-voluntary-chapter-11-process-to-facilitate-an-orderly-wind-down-and-sale-of-the-company-s-assets.html). I think this is good news. The end of bitcoin ATMs would be a win for everyone except the bad actors who use them to drain hundreds of millions of dollars from victims every year.

If you remember one thing: if someone is telling you to send money through a Bitcoin ATM, it is a scam. Stop. Hang up. Call a family member. Do not put cash in that machine.

Talk to your parents, grandparents, and anyone else you love about this. A five-minute conversation today could save a lot of pain later.

Some context about me and my history with digital currencies. I was the lead investigator on the case that took down Liberty Reserve, the digital currency that processed over $6 billion of criminal transactions before we shut it down in 2013. It was made by criminals for criminals. After we took Liberty Reserve offline, the bad actors who depended on it migrated en masse to Bitcoin. The reason criminals did this is that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have anonymity built in, are decentralized (they can’t be shut down by seizing a server), and transactions are irreversible (so once someone sends money to you, there's literally no refund). I was also the lead case agent on one of the first successful prosecutions of an unlicensed bitcoin exchanger in the US.

For longtime subscribers, you’ll know I’m a pretty unabashed crypto-skeptic (see my prior posts, Say No To Crypto for most people (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/say-no-to-crypto) and Cryptocurrency Recovery Scams (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/cryptocurrency-recovery-scams)).

What Bitcoin Depot’s bankruptcy actually tells us

On May 18, 2026, Bitcoin Depot filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. They cited new state laws that have imposed transaction limits, outright bans in some places, and increased litigation. Here’s how their CEO put it:

“States have imposed increasingly stringent compliance obligations, including new transaction limits, and in some jurisdictions, outright restrictions or bans on BTM operations... Under these circumstances, the Company’s current business model is unsustainable.”

Once States started forcing bitcoin ATM operators to take basic anti-fraud steps and capped how much you can lose to a bad actor in a single transaction, the business model collapsed.

That tells you everything about what the business model actually was (which was facilitating scams, aka criminal activity).

The good news is that regulation is finally catching up. Hopefully, we will see these Bitcoin ATMs disappear, as the companies that operate them won’t be able to make money if they comply with anti-fraud regulations.

The DC investigation: 93% of transactions were fraudulent

Last September, the Washington, DC, Attorney General sued Athena Bitcoin (https://wjla.com/news/local/dc-attorney-general-schwalb-sues-athena-bitcoin-crypto-atm-cryptocurrency-scams-washington-seniors-fraud-financial-exploitation-hidden-fees-teller-machines-consumer-protection-lawsuit-investigation), another major bitcoin ATM operator. The numbers from the lawsuit are devastating:

93% of all deposits into Athena’s seven DC bitcoin ATMs over five months were the direct result of scams.

The median victim was 71 years old .

The median amount lost was $8,000 per transaction.

Athena was keeping up to 26% of the scam proceeds as fees, buried inside a 700+ word wall of text on the machine’s screen.

Literally, Bitcoin ATM companies are making almost all of their revenue off of victims and scams.

Iowa’s Attorney General ran a similar investigation last year and found that 95% of transactions on Bitcoin Depot and CoinFlip machines in the state were fraudulent (https://www.aarp.org/advocacy/crypto-atm-fraud-protections/). Iowans lost about $20 million through these kiosks in less than three years.

Step back and look at the national picture. The FBI reports that Americans lost more than $388 million to bitcoin ATM scams in 2025, a 58% increase over 2024, based on more than 13,400 complaints (https://www.ic3.gov/PSA/2026/PSA260515-2). That’s up from $247 million in 2024 and $189 million in 2023.

Why Bitcoin ATMs are the perfect tool for bad actors

Here’s the thing that makes bitcoin ATMs especially dangerous for the average person: they let someone who has never owned cryptocurrency, doesn’t know what a wallet is, and has no idea how blockchain works convert cash into crypto in five minutes. To buy cryptocurrency through an online exchange like Coinbase, you have to set up an account, verify your identity, link a bank account, and figure out the interface. That’s enough friction to slow down most scam victims. A bitcoin ATM has none of that friction.

The whole reason these machines exist is to be an easy on-ramp for people who aren’t already in cryptocurrency. Which means the people standing in front of them are, by definition, people who don’t know what they’re doing. That’s exactly who a bad actor wants in front of one.

Now think about what the machine actually does. You walk up, feed in cash, scan a QR code, and the machine sends cryptocurrency to whatever wallet the QR code points to. The transaction takes a few minutes, and once it’s done, the money is gone forever because transactions are irreversible. There is NOTHING you can do to get it back.

For a bad actor, this is a dream:

Cash in, crypto out. The victim brings their own money. No bank to flag it. No card network to dispute it.

Irreversible. Cryptocurrency transactions can’t be unwound. Unlike a credit card, wire transfer, or bank account, there’s no recourse.

Untraceable to a person. Wallets are not registered to identities. There’s no public registry of who owns which wallet.

Convenient. These machines are in gas stations, liquor stores, convenience stores, and shopping malls. Easy to direct a panicked victim to one nearby, and because they are in well-known places, victims assume that they are safe to use.

No real friction. A scared victim can pull thousands of dollars from their bank, walk into a 7-Eleven, and lose it all in twenty minutes.

This is also why FinCEN (the US government’s financial intelligence unit) issued an intelligence bulletin (https://www.fincen.gov/sites/default/files/shared/FinCEN-Notice-CVCKIOSK.pdf) specifically warning about the use of these kiosks for scam payments, drug proceeds laundering, and other illegal activity.

The scam pattern is always the same

Here’s what a scam might look like.

A bad actor calls or messages claiming to be someone official. Usually, it’s the IRS, a US Marshal, your local police, Microsoft tech support, your bank’s fraud department, or someone telling you a family member is in trouble. They create panic and urgency. You’ll be arrested. Your computer has a virus draining your accounts. Your grandson is in jail. They tell you to withdraw a large amount of cash from your bank. They direct you to a specific bitcoin ATM (”Go to the one inside the 7-Eleven on Main Street”). They send you a QR code to scan. (That QR code is their wallet.) They stay on the phone with you the whole time, keeping you isolated so you can’t call anyone or stop to think. The cash becomes cryptocurrency, and the cryptocurrency disappears into a wallet on the other side of the world.

Once that’s done, the money is gone. No fraud department can reverse it. The police can’t recover it. The bitcoin ATM company won’t refund it.

What this means for you and your family

You will almost certainly never have a real reason to use a Bitcoin ATM. Almost no one does. If you find yourself walking toward one, or someone is telling you to go to one, that is the scam.

I think it’s worth talking to your family about this and informing them that these are not safe. Especially older relatives. Bad actors are targeting seniors because they’re more likely to be home during the day to answer the phone, more likely to trust an authority figure, and less likely to know that bitcoin ATMs exist or what they do.

A five-minute conversation with your mom, dad, grandparents, or any older relative could save them from their savings. Here’s what to tell them:

Bitcoin ATMs are machines that turn cash into cryptocurrency.

No legitimate person, business, or government agency will ever ask you to pay them through one.

If anyone tells you to go to a Bitcoin ATM, it is almost certainly a scam.

If you’re already at one and confused about how you got there, walk away and call me.

What you should do

Don’t use cryptocurrency. For most people, it’s good advice to stay away from crypto entirely. This way, you don’t have to worry about investment scams, wallet hacks, or ATM fraud. Never use a Bitcoin ATM. There’s no good reason to use one. If you really want exposure to cryptocurrency, do it through a traditional financial institution in a crypto-enabled fund or a licensed, legitimate exchange. Talk to your family. Especially older relatives. Share this post. Have the conversation. Make sure they know these machines exist and that no legitimate request will ever involve one. Pause and Verify. If anyone calls you with an urgent demand for money in any form, slow down and verify. Hang up. Call the agency back at a number you find on your own. Call a family member. Establish a family code word. If a family member ever calls you in an emergency asking for money, ask them for the code word first. (See my post on family emergency scams (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/family-emergency-scams) for more on this.) By the way, my startup Rebound is developing a technical solution to help with this, follow us there to learn more. If you’ve been scammed, don’t fall for the recovery scam. Bad actors will target you again, posing as “crypto recovery” services. They can’t help.

Wrapping up

Bitcoin Depot’s bankruptcy is a small piece of good news in a much larger problem. Bitcoin ATMs still exist, with tens of thousands operating around the country. New state regulations are starting to push back, but the machines aren’t going away tomorrow.

What you can do right now is much simpler than any of that: don’t use them, and make sure the people you love know not to use them either.

Stay Safe!

Tate

Please follow what my Scam Protection and Recovery company, Rebound, is building to protect all of us from scams.