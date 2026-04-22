Here’s the fix: reboot your home router right now.

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On April 7, the National Security Agency (NSA) joined the FBI in an urgent public service announcement warning that Russian military intelligence hackers have been hijacking home and small office routers to steal personal and sensitive information.

Here’s what’s happening. A hacking group called APT28 (also known as Fancy Bear), which works for Russia’s GRU (Russia’s military intelligence agency), has been compromising consumer routers around the world. They specifically called out TP-Link routers using a known software flaw (CVE-2023-50224), but the broader lesson applies to any home router, especially older ones.

Earlier this year, the Department of Justice and FBI disrupted a botnet of these hijacked routers that the GRU was using to redirect Internet traffic through malicious servers (https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-conducts-court-authorized-disruption-dns-hijacking-network-controlled). According to court filings, the bad actors changed DNS settings (DNS is essentially the Internet’s phonebook) on compromised routers so that when a victim typed in a real website, the router would redirect them to a fake lookalike site (including impostor Microsoft Outlook login pages) to harvest passwords, emails, and authentication tokens.

It’s not just the Russians

Russia’s GRU isn’t alone in this playbook. Cybercriminals have been hijacking home routers at a massive scale for years. Once a bad actor compromises your router, they rent it out to other criminals as a “residential proxy.” A residential proxy is an IP address that appears to be a regular home user to anti-fraud and anti-abuse systems. Criminals want these because traffic originating from a house in Ohio looks much more legitimate to banks, retailers, and security systems than fraud originating from a data center in Eastern Europe.

Credit card fraud, credential stuffing, ad fraud, AI data scraping, DDoS attacks, romance scams. All of it is more believable when it runs through a home router.

Here are some examples.

In March 2026, the DOJ seized four botnets (Aisuru, Kimwolf, JackSkid, and Mossad) that had collectively hijacked over 3 million devices (https://cyberscoop.com/botnet-disruption-aisuru-kimwolf-jackskid-mossad/).

A proxy service called SocksEscort was selling access to 369,000 hijacked routers across 163 countries, including about 2,500 in the US, before it was taken down (https://thehackernews.com/2026/03/authorities-disrupt-socksescort-proxy.html).

Worse, when your router is part of one of these networks, you usually have no idea. Your Internet still works. Your devices still connect. But in the background, your home IP address is being rented to whoever pays the most, and any crime committed through it could be traced back to you. Also, if they are on the router, they can intercept your traffic if they want to, turning you into a direct victim by stealing your information.

Why this matters for you

Your home router is the front door to every device in your house. If a bad actor controls your router, they control the entrance to your entire digital life.

Most of us set up our router once, years ago, and never thought about it again. We don’t update its software, change the default password, or even remember what model we have. That’s exactly the combination that makes home routers one of the easiest targets for bad actors.

What you should do

Step 1: Reboot your router right now. Unplug the power cord, wait 30 seconds, then plug it back in. This is called a “power cycle.” Rebooting clears malware from the router’s short-term memory (RAM). It’s the same principle behind my advice to restart your phone daily. A lot of malware doesn’t survive a reboot.

A reboot isn’t a full fix (more on that below), but it’s the easiest thing you can do in the next five minutes to disrupt an active infection. Build the habit of rebooting your router every weekend. Pick a day (maybe Monday morning) and make it a routine.

Step 2: Reboot your phone and computer weekly, too. The same principle that applies to your router applies to every device in your house. A lot of malware lives in short-term memory (RAM) and gets wiped out when the device restarts. Get in the habit of rebooting your phone and your computer once a week. I reboot mine every Monday morning and have a recurring calendar entry to remind me. Pick whatever day works for you and put it on the calendar.

Step 3: Change the admin password. Most routers ship with a default admin password, and those defaults are generally easy to find for every manufacturer. If you’ve never changed yours, assume a bad actor already knows it. To change it, log in to your router’s admin page (usually by typing 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1 into a browser) and find the password setting. Use a password manager to generate and store a strong, unique password.

Step 4: Update the firmware. Firmware is the operating system that runs on your router, just like iOS on your iPhone or Android on your Samsung. Router manufacturers regularly release firmware updates to patch security vulnerabilities. Most modern routers have an auto-update option in the admin settings. If yours does, turn it on. If not, check for updates manually and repeat every few months.

Step 5: Turn off remote management. Remote management (sometimes called “remote access,” “WAN admin,” or “cloud management”) lets you log in to your router from outside your home network. Some ISPs have this enabled on their routers to make it easier to troubleshoot their customers’ Internet connectivity, but it creates a vulnerability. Leaving it on invites bad actors to try logging in from anywhere in the world. Find this in your router settings and make sure it’s turned off.

Step 6: If your router is end-of-life, think about replacing it. Routers typically get firmware support for about 5 to 7 years. After that, the manufacturer stops pushing security updates, and the device becomes a permanent vulnerability. Check the manufacturer’s website to see if your model is still supported. If it isn’t, it’s time for a new one.

While you’re in there, update your DNS

As long as you’re already logged in to your router’s admin page, this is a great time to update your DNS (the Internet’s phonebook) to a privacy-focused provider like Cloudflare (1.1.1.1) or Quad9 (9.9.9.9). This stops your Internet Service Provider (i.e., Verizon, Comcast) or Google from seeing every website you visit, and the privacy benefits compound across every device in your home. I wrote a full post on exactly how to do this if you want the walkthrough.

If you made it this far, don’t forget to subscribe to my startup's Substack, Rebound. We are building AntiScam Protection Software for everyone because it’s becoming impossible to spot scams on your own now.

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