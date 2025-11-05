Another Reason to Avoid Meta: Targeted Ads Based on Your Private Prompts
Meta's new privacy policy (effective 12.16.2025) makes every AI interaction an input into their ad machine. Learn more and use my Instagram privacy checklist to protect yourself.
If you use a Meta product, such as Facebook, Instagram, or Threads, you may have received an email informing you of a privacy policy change that’s effective as of December 16, 2025.
This privacy policy update means that Meta will start using data pulled from interactions with its AI products to serve personalized ads and surface personalized posts for y…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tate's Online Safety Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.