Tate's Online Safety Substack

Tate's Online Safety Substack

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meg's avatar
meg
4d

Is this project open source?

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1 reply by Tate Jarrow
Sharon Buchbinder, PhD's avatar
Sharon Buchbinder, PhD
4d

I'm excited for this new app! As an author, I'm targeted by every book scammer in the world, it seems. Reddit has a running list of scams, but it's hard to keep up! Thank you for doing this!

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