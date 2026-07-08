If you’re reading this, you probably know that I am extremely passionate about helping protect people. I have been writing this Substack for over 3 years now, sharing tips and tricks to help people improve their privacy and security, and that of their families. For years, I have been thinking about the problem of scams and how we protect people. I’ve learned a couple of things along the way.

Scams are devastating. Scams impact us financially and emotionally, and the emotional impacts on victims and their families are significant and, in many cases, far surpass the financial impact. Scams are effective. All the data show that more and more people are victimized every year. A recent report from Gallup and the Stop Scams Alliance (https://www.gallup.com/analytics/711827/scams-in-america.aspx) estimates $68B in scam losses in the US in 2025, and that 1 in 4 adults in the US have been scammed in their lifetime. Scams are becoming more effective because attackers are using AI to create more personalized and realistic ones. People are on their own. The onus is on people to identify and protect themselves against scams. There are billions of dollars invested to protect companies, businesses, governments, and the wealthy, but regular people like you, me, and our families are on our own. How many of you have received “Scam protection emails” from banks? These emails literally tell you to “Watch out”. They put the onus on YOU to recognize a scam. And when we get scammed, we are on our own. The existing tools out there are not very helpful. Most people who build in this space build cybersecurity tools for businesses or governments because that’s where the venture funding is, and it’s easier to sell to that. After two decades of this pattern, the tools for PEOPLE are woefully inadequate, and we see tens of millions of victims every year. At best, existing tools might cover one App (like SMS), or they require manual intervention (e.g., copy-and-paste, then check whether it’s a scam). Technology that actually empowers people and effectively catches scams has been elusive.

Until now!

Over the last 6 months, I’ve been running and building a startup called Jacana (https://hellojacana.com) that solves this problem for regular people. It helps all of us. You, me, our friends, and family. It actually works at identifying and alerting on scam attempts, so none of us will ever be caught off guard again.

That’s why I’m so excited to share that we have launched Jacana, the scam protection that we all need, into open Beta. We could polish it behind closed doors, but scams aren’t waiting, so neither are we. Jacana already catches real scams, and it’s improving fast. This means that anyone can sign up, and we could not be more excited to finally get this into your hands.

Download Jacana

And because we are in Beta, we are offering it for 50% off.

As a subscriber to Tate’s Online Safety Substack, you can apply to use Jacana for free as a member of our trusted tester program at this link: https://hellojacana.com/trusted-testers-signup.

We are on a mission

Dan and I founded Jacana to solve the problem of scams for everyone.

Our mission is to protect regular people from cyber harm, and we are a public benefit corporation, which means we are legally required to include this mission in how we run the business.

What Jacana does and why we are different

Jacana is a simple and easy-to-use App that installs on your computer or phone. Starting today, you can download Jacana on your Mac or Windows computer, and Android and iOS will be available in the coming weeks. One plan covers all your devices and any App running on them, which is critical because scammers come from many angles.

Download Jacana

We offer 3 types of plans

Always free

Run unlimited manual scans to check if something is a scam.

Unlimited Trust Check verifications. Trust Checks are your defense against AI deepfake impersonation scams by allowing you to verify whether someone contacting you, claiming to be a friend or loved one, actually is. Add your friends and family to the Jacana App to get protected.

Individual plan

Always-on protection that runs in the background on your device, and covers all of your apps. If it identifies a scam, it sends you a warning. With always-on protection, the onus is no longer on you to identify scams. It’s like having a digital safety expert like me giving you personalized advice.

Family Plan

Provides always-on protection for up to 6 adults, enough to protect your significant other and both sets of parents. Add more than 6 for just a few dollars more a month.

Family dashboard notifies you if someone on your family plan receives a scam alert. The scam alert is generic (to preserve privacy), but it provides enough information to give you peace of mind or check up on them if needed.

Jacana puts people first. People like you and me are expected to be suspicious all the time and figure out for ourselves whether incoming texts, emails, and phone calls are real or scams, which is basically impossible these days. If one slips through, nobody is picking up the bill or helping us recover. We built Jacana so that it doesn’t have to be this way.

What’s an “open beta”?

Open Beta means that the product isn’t perfect yet, so there are still some improvements to be made. However, scams are getting worse, and we don’t want to wait for perfection before starting to protect people. This is why we are launching with a 50% discount! You can send us feedback using the feedback button in the App!

What’s the Jacana name all about?

Our company name, Jacana, is inspired by a bird known for its caregiving instincts, its alert calls when danger nears, and its steady footing on unstable ground. This name reflects our vision for digital safety built around people, not just software.

Get started

Head to hellojacana.com, download the App, and you’ll be protected in a couple of minutes. Let’s get safe and stay safe, together.

Stay Safe,

Tate