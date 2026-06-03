Tate's Online Safety Substack

Tate's Online Safety Substack

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keto3000's avatar
keto3000
4d

Is there something that a non-user can wear to provide protection, i.e. an ‘anti-Bee’ device or something that confounds the device from recording you if you are near it?

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1 reply by Tate Jarrow
Ki M's avatar
Ki M
4d

Where is the FCC and our gvmt on this ???? This should be illegal. We shouldn’t have to guard ourselves everywhere we go because of this and the big push on AI. There are plenty of people who have bad intentions, and will use AI to modify, mis- attribute, then monetize it in media. This is BS

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