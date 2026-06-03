AI recording wearables have been around for a while, but they were largely niche products used by tech enthusiasts and Silicon Valley techies. It seems that we are moving into the era of mass adoption. Amazon’s acquisition of Bee is a signal that these devices are about to go mainstream, sold and marketed to millions of ordinary people the way Amazon does everything else (at scale, cheap, and everywhere).

Here’s why that matters, even if you would never wear one. The person who buys a Bee made a privacy choice and has consented to being recorded all day. The people around that person haven’t made that choice. If you’re standing next to them, sitting across from them at lunch, or on a call with them, your voice and your words are getting captured, transcribed, and uploaded to the cloud all the same. That’s the real risk with this whole category. It’s not about the people who buy these things. It’s about everyone around them who never agreed to anything.

Bee’s device (image from their website: https://bee.computer/)

TechCrunch recently published a hands-on review of Amazon’s Bee wearable, titled “I tried Amazon’s Bee wearable and am both intrigued and slightly creeped out” (https://techcrunch.com/2026/05/24/i-tried-amazons-bee-wearable-and-am-both-intrigued-and-slightly-creeped-out/). The reviewer’s reaction sums up the whole category. These devices can be useful, but they are also pretty creepy.

I’ve written about this before in my post “AI Devices Are Listening” (https://onlinesafety.substack.com/p/ai-devices-are-listening), where I covered Meta Ray-Bans, Limitless, Plaud, and others. One of the largest companies on the planet owns one of them and is about to put their device on millions of wrists.

What Bee does

Bee is a small device you wear on your wrist. The way it works is that it records the audio around you all day, transcribes it, and uses AI to generate clean summaries of your conversations and keep track of what’s going on around you. The TechCrunch reviewer tested it in a work meeting and at a movie night with friends. It correctly figured out the group was watching a film and labeled the recording accordingly. It’s a reminder that the device is always listening and always interpreting what it hears, including everyone in earshot.

To work well, Bee wants access to the wearer’s location, photos, contacts, calendar, and phone notifications. You can even hand it your health data, like your sleep patterns and heart rate. All of that gets stored in the cloud. You should assume everything it hears leaves the device.

People who buy and use this will be making a privacy trade-off. Unfortunately, they will also be making that privacy decision for the people who they interact with.

The real problem: nobody around the wearer consented

Most privacy conversations about these devices tend to focus on the buyer. Is the wearer comfortable handing over their data? Did they read the privacy policy? That’s the wrong question, because the wearer opted in. They made a decision.

The people who didn’t make that deal are everyone else within listening range of the device, and the people interacting with someone wearing one of these devices.

When someone walks into a coffee shop, a meeting, a doctor’s waiting room, or a family dinner wearing one of these, every nearby voice is recorded, transcribed, and tied to a cloud account you have no control over and no visibility into. You never agreed to it. You probably don’t even know it’s happening. And once your words are sitting in someone else’s transcript on someone else’s account, you can’t take them back. And over time, as voice identification improves and companies build voice identity databases that match people’s identities to their voices, it will be possible for these recording devices to find, track, listen to, and recall conversations for anyone.

Bee tries to signal when it’s recording with a flashing green light, but you have to know to look for it and know what it means. Meta’s Ray-Bans have a small light too. Most people have no idea what either one indicates. And plenty of devices and apps give off no signal at all.

The takeaway is simple: as these things hit the mass market, you have to assume that any conversation, in person or over video, might be recorded by a device or App you can’t see, worn by someone who never thought to ask you.

How to protect yourself

Know these devices exist. This is the whole reason I keep writing about them. You can’t protect yourself from something you don’t know is there. Bee, Meta Ray-Bans, Limitless, Plaud, and others are all out in the wild right now, and I expect we will see more of these devices.

Look for the device. Learn what they look like and what the recording lights mean. If you spot someone wearing one, you’re allowed to ask them to turn it off and put it away. Most people will.

Assume you’re being recorded and act accordingly. This is an important mindset shift, but it is critical to protect yourself.

Ask directly. If you suspect someone is recording, just ask them, and state that you don’t want to be recorded. Stating this directly will often get the person to stop recording you, and depending on your state’s laws, it may give you some legal footing if that conversation ever matters down the road.

Ask people to pocket their phones. Putting a phone in a bag or pocket muffles the microphone and reduces recording quality.

Summary

Know these always-on recording devices tied to AI are out there, know they’re only going to become more and more ubiquitous, and assume the conversations around you may be getting recorded by something you can’t see. Treat what you say the way you’d treat anything else you want to keep private, because once it’s in someone else’s transcript, you can’t take it back.

Stay Safe!

Tate

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