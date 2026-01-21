Photographs can contain lots of personal information about us. Images can contain metadata attached to the digital file, including the date and time the photo was taken, the type of camera, and even the location where it was taken, among other personal and potentially identifying information. But it’s not just the metadata of photos you have to worry about; it’s also the content of the images themselves, including the background, that might inadvertently expose you and your location.

This post was inspired by Secrets of Privacy’s recent posts on this topic, which are worth checking out here and here. By the way, if you don’t subscribe to Secrets of Privacy, I highly recommend it. It’s a great Substack in this space, and the author is very knowledgeable.

The images themselves can also contain sensitive information, depending on what’s captured. This might be personal information found in sensitive documents such as passports, airline tickets, or other papers that are shared intentionally or accidentally.

Photos may include our faces or other physical characteristics that can uniquely identify us. In addition to our faces, this might include tattoos, scars, or other unique attributes.

Photos reveal our family members and friends, as well as others with whom we have relationships.

But another concern with photos everyone should be aware of (and might not know) is that the backgrounds or scenery can be used to geolocate the photo. This is possible because vast amounts of digital information about locations are stored in databases and are easily accessible. This includes publicly available satellite imagery, Street View images, and the billions of public photos on the Internet tagged with location data. AI enables this data to be searched, indexed, and compared against other images to find matches.

What does this mean for you?

It means that when posting or sharing a photo online, it’s not enough to make sure that you don’t have any sensitive documents exposed by accident, or that you aren’t posting a picture of your children. What it means is that you also have to think about the background of your photos, because AI tools can easily identify locations from an image.

An example of one of these tools is Picarta (https://picarta.ai/), a website that lets you upload an image and geolocate it.

Picarta is the first startup that tries to solve the problem of image geolocalization, which is finding where a photo has been taken in the world. Our mission at Picarta is to verify photo locations worldwide, ensuring authenticity, countering misinformation, and offering reliable geolocation solutions. We estimate with a probability of 70% that our model can predict the GPS location of any outdoor image…

I tried it out, and it performed very well on all the test photos I submitted, where I knew the locations because I took the pictures over the years. To be clear, there is no metadata in these photos — this was done entirely using AI’s ability to interpret what was in these photos.

Picarta had no problem identifying Athens. I started with an easy picture, and Picarta nailed it. Or identifying a random house in San Francisco. It was also able to locate this random house in San Francisco that I took years ago. Or identifying a scenic vista in Switzerland that I took from a hike I did. This one was really impressive — it’s a random anchor on a street in Helsinki, Finland. The tool identified this, though it also thought it might be in other locations. Still, this is amazingly impressive because there’s very little to go off of. Finally, a view of a church in Washington, DC, posed no problem for the AI.

Privacy tips for posting photographs

Turn off location access to the camera App on your phone. This is how images get tagged with GPS information. If you are next level, scrub all the metadata from any image that you take before posting it. Don’t take pictures or post images that contain sensitive information. Don’t post pictures of tickets, identity documents, or other things that have personal information on them (names, phone numbers, addresses, etc.) Don’t post images of your children’s faces. Give them the power to choose privacy by protecting their faces until they are old enough to decide for themselves. Don’t post images of your house or any landscape around your home. These images can be geolocated to determine where they were taken and, therefore, where you live. Don’t post publicly. Instead, only share your posts with known friends and family. It’s always better not to post, but if you are, change the platform's settings so only posts can be seen by people you’ve proactively accepted as a connection (and don’t connect with random people you don’t know).

The so what of all this is that it’s important to understand what technology is out there and how it might impact you. Any image you post that has an exterior background can be readily identified. This means that any image that you post that includes your house, property, or your view can be used to determine where you live.

I’ve posted before about protecting where you live and safeguarding your address.

All of that effort can be inadvertently destroyed by posting the wrong image publicly. If you want to protect the privacy of where you go or live, be careful about posting photos with backgrounds, because AI can easily geolocate where they were taken.

Stay Safe!

Tate