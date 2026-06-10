Tate's Online Safety Substack

Tate's Online Safety Substack

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AlexM's avatar
AlexM
1d

Thanks for the tip Tate! Are any of the Firefox versions based on Chromium?

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1 reply by Tate Jarrow
Susan Walker's avatar
Susan Walker
1dEdited

Does this apply to Safari? (Sorry if this is a dumb question)

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