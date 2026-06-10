I found a great free tool that everyone should run on their browser right now: Chromium Checker (https://chromiumchecker.com/). It tells you, in one click, with no install needed, whether your browser is running an up-to-date, secure version of Chromium. It also shows you exactly how many known vulnerabilities you are exposed to, and how many are fixed in each Chromium release from Google.

I ran it yesterday and realized that my Arc Browser and Chrome hadn’t auto-updated because I hadn’t restarted them, exposing me to 429 security vulnerabilities! Don’t worry, I have auto-update on, but I still had to restart the browsers manually for the updates to take effect, and I hadn’t done that yet.

Until I updated my browser, I was exposed to 429 vulnerabilities!

Why this matters

Once a software vulnerability is discovered and made public, bad actors can (and will) exploit it on anyone who hasn’t updated yet. If you are running a browser with a known vulnerability, you are an easy target.

Running software or a device with a known vulnerability is like having a fence with a huge gap everyone knows about. Until you patch that fence, it’s open for anyone to use, and anyone can bypass the fence and get in.

Just a few weeks ago, Google released Chrome 149 and patched a record 429 security vulnerabilities in a single update, 22 of which were rated critical. You can read the details from SecurityWeek here:

https://www.securityweek.com/chrome-149-patches-429-vulnerabilities/. The most severe one, CVE-2026-10881 (this is the naming convention for tracking vulnerabilities), was an out-of-bounds flaw in Chrome’s graphics engine that could allow a remote attacker to escape Chrome’s security sandbox and run code on your computer simply by getting you to load a malicious web page. Google paid the researcher who found it a $97,000 bounty.

This means that every version of Chrome before 149 is potentially exposed to all 429 of those flaws. The only thing standing between you and a bad actor is whether your browser has actually updated.

And it gets worse the longer you go without updating. Say you stopped updating your browser at the end of 2025. Since then, Google has shipped six major Chrome releases (versions 144 through 149), and the vulnerabilities they fixed add up fast to over 600 known vulnerabilities. That means if you haven’t updated since December 31, 2025, your browser is potentially exposed to hundreds of known ways that a bad actor could use your browser against you.

What Chromium is (and why this affects more than Chrome)

Chromium is the open-source engine that powers Chrome, built by Google. Chromium powers many other popular browsers used by billions of people. When a vulnerability is found in Chromium, it affects all of them, and each one has to push out its own update to fix it. This is why https://chromiumchecker.com/ is a great tool: it tells you whether your browser company has pushed updates to fix the vulnerabilities. If they haven’t, then you are exposed.

Here are the top Chromium-based browsers you might be using.

Google Chrome (the most-used browser in the world) Microsoft Edge (the default browser on Windows) Brave (privacy-forward, blocks ads and trackers by default) Opera (built-in ad blocker and tools) Vivaldi (privacy-focused browser) Arc (I use this browser) DuckDuckGo for desktop

If you use any of these, Chromium Checker works for you.

Why this tool is so good

Most “is my browser up to date” pages just read the version number your browser reports and trust it. Chromium Checker does something smarter. It actually tests your browser for specific features that exist only in certain Chromium versions, then determines which version you are actually running.

This matters because some browsers spoof their version number to look more current than they are, which can fool security checks and leave you exposed. Chromium Checker catches this. It will tell you when a browser claims to be one version but is detected as another.

The tool also doesn’t just give you a pass or fail. When you are out of date, it shows how many known vulnerabilities exist in your version and links to the documentation for what each Chromium release fixed. In other words, it doesn’t just nag you to update; it shows you why updating matters and what you are protecting yourself from.

Do this

Step 1: Run Chromium Checker. Go to https://chromiumchecker.com/.

Step 2: If you’re out of date, update right now. Usually this is in settings. Relaunch to restart the browser, because the update isn’t active until you do.

Step 3: Turn on auto-updates for everything (browser, app store, operating system). This is a critical security practice for all of us. Make sure auto-updates are enabled for your operating system, browsers, and all your apps on all your devices. This is the best way to protect yourself from software-based attacks.

On your phone, turn on automatic App updates in the App Store (iPhone) or Google Play (Android), and turn on automatic OS updates in Settings.

On your computer, enable automatic updates for your operating system and let your browser update itself.

Step 4: Restart regularly. Restart your devices and your browser at least once a week so that pending updates actually install. Restarting will also delete any malware that may be living and hiding in your device’s memory.

Stay Safe!

Tate

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